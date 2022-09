CHICAGO – Beginning with the 2022-23 season, DePaul Athletics will introduce a Women's Athletics Advancement fee on DePaul men's basketball ticket purchases. There will be a $1 surcharge on each men's basketball ticket purchased. The Women's Athletics Advancement fee will be applicable to mini-pack, single-game, group, and select promotional ticket purchases. There will be no assessment on season tickets, complimentary tickets, or student tickets.

