Ohio State’s schedule continues in Week Five with a home matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the Buckeyes look to move to 5-0 on the season. The Buckeyes had a dominant win over Wisconsin, 52-21, to begin conference play this past Saturday. The defense allowed just seven first-half points while the offense – led by quarterback C.J. Stroud – found the end zone seven times against the Badgers.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO