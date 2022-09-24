Read full article on original website
2022-23 Orange Hoop Times Announced
Game times and television network assignments for most of the 2022-23 Syracuse men's basketball schedule were announced on Wednesday. Included are 11 games that will appear on one of ESPN's primary platforms. HOME VS AWAY. There are 18 regular-season contests scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome, plus an additional two...
Szmyt Named Groza Star of the Week
Andre Szmyt connected on all-five field goal attempts and scored 16 of Syracuse's 22 points in the Orange's victory over Virginia and was named a Lou Groza Award star of the week. Szmyt, the 2018 winner of the award, is the most accurate kicker in program history and is off...
Orange Host Wagner Saturday
The buzz around Syracuse football continues this week after another fourth quarter, come-from-behind victory. The excitement is certainly warranted. After all, the Orange are off to their best start since 2018 and entered this week's coaches poll at No. 25. The Orange put their four-game winning streak on the line...
Orange Trio Claim Player of the Week Honors
For the fourth-straight week, Syracuse football is represented in the weekly ACC awards, racking up a trio of honors after 'Cuse picked up another victory to start the season 4-0. Defensive BackGarrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all earned ACC Player of the Week at their respective positions. For Jones, it's the second-straight week he has earned the honor and third time that an Orange linebacker has claimed the award in four weeks after Marlowe Wax won it in week one.
