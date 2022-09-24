MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO