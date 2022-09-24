Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
rpiathletics.com
GAME DAY! Women's Soccer Home vs. Utica (7pm)
WOMEN'S SOCCER (2-3-2; 1-0-1 Liberty League) The Engineers moved their unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) with a 3-0 win at Bard on Saturday. RPI attempts to extend it further on Tuesday when it hosts Utica in a non-league game at 7pm. Liberty League action picks back up on Saturday at Skidmore (3pm).
rpiathletics.com
Drover-Mattinen & Zhu Honored by Conference
TROY, N.Y. - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy Zhu are recipients of weekly awards in men's tennis, the Liberty League has announced. They combined to earn Doubles Team of the Week, while Zhu also garnered Rookie of the Week. At the Middlebury College Invitational, Drover Mattinen...
rpiathletics.com
Women's Soccer Wins to Extend Unbeaten Streak
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. - Sarah Sedlacek scored in the fourth minute and Bryana Swinson doubled the lead four minutes into the second half to help the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 3-0 victory at Bard College in a Liberty League matchup. Haley Cole also scored for the...
rpiathletics.com
Two From Women's Tennis Earn League Awards
TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners in women's tennis and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes captured both that were handed out. The Singles Performer of the Week is freshman Nikki Ridenour, while she and sophomore Lorna Flores Gonzalez captured Doubles Team of the Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UAlbany Men’s Basketball makes splash in recruiting
The UAlbany basketball season may not start for another month, but it's never too early to keep adding young talent.
NEWS10 ABC
Amsterdam stays unbeaten after dominant home showing against Mohonasen
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Rams football team possessed a staggering +74 point differential through its’ first two games of the season. Head coach John Homich II’s squad did nothing to hurt that figure Saturday afternoon, trouncing the Mohonasen Warriors 35-12. Mohonasen actually outscored Amsterdam 12-7 in the second half, but the Warriors could not overcome a 28-point halftime deficit that was primarily the result of masterful play by Amsterdam’s senior quarterback Jhai Vellon, and senior wide receiver Caesar Thompson.
Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat
Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNYT
Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack
It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oktoberfest is back in Glenville
This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair
MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
Menands Fire Department announces death of former chief
Former Menands Fire Chief Stephen Lukovits passed away on September 16 at age 86. Lukovits—originally from Astoria, Queens—moved to Hoags Corners with his siblings and parents as a child, where he started his career as a volunteer firefighter.
WNYT
Man on motorcycle killed in Glens Falls crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Glens Falls. It happened at the intersection of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue, right near the Cool Insuring Arena. Investigators say a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection. Witnesses say the bike was speeding and went through the red light, hitting the car.
Halfmoon Man Wins '$5,000 A Week For Life' NY Lottery Prize
A Capital District man won a "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off prize. Saratoga County resident Andrew McClure, of Halfmoon, claimed his top prize from the "Set For Life" lottery game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. NY Lottery said the $10 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (September 24, 2022)
Best bet: “FreshGrass Festival” (Day Two) @ MASS MOCA, North Adams. If you can only go to one day of FreshGrass this year, today’s the day. With Gary Clark Jr, Del McCoury, Aoife O’Donovan, Misty Blues, and so many more. (11:00 a.m.) Other Featured Events. “Art...
WNYT
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Comments / 0