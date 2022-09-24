Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Karting kid: Carmel first-grader off to fast start in racing career
Former IndyCar driver Sarah Fisher has watched 7-year-old Reagan Hodges compete in karting and is impressed with her skill. “Potential is hard to see at that (age). What you do see or don’t see is whether they enjoy themselves or not,” said Fisher, who co-owns the Whiteland Raceway Park with her husband, Andy O’Gara. “That’s the one thing you see about Reagan is (that she) truly has fun with it. You can tell she loves to be there at the track and loves being in the kart. That’s the basis for starting a success story. She is on the right track because if you don’t enjoy what you do, you’re not going to be successful at it.”
sprintcarandmidget.com
Courtney Ends All Star Drought At Eldora
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Snapping what was to become an unexpected winless spell with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, Tyler Courtney won Saturday‘s 4-Crown Nationals feature at Eldora Speedway. It was Courtney‘s seventh of the All Star season, was as rich as it...
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked No. 7 nationally in Andy Katz’s preseason power 36
Longtime college basketball writer Andy Katz is bullish on Indiana this season. Katz, who works for NCAA.com and BTN, has the Hoosiers at No. 7 nationally in his preseason power 36 released on Monday. The Hoosiers were ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports. North Carolina, Indiana’s opponent in...
thedailyhoosier.com
Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice
Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Three takeaways from Indiana basketball at 2022 Media Day
The Indiana basketball Media Day commenced on Thursday, September 22nd at Assembly Hall, and things felt a bit different this year. The Hoosiers are starting off practice on Monday, September 26th with an expectation that Indiana basketball is “back” and in position to compete for a Big Ten title and national championship in 2022-23.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
WTHI
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WRBI Radio
New record set at Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In
Versailles, IN — A new record was set on Saturday during the Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In. Brandon Fisk of Brookville had the biggest pumpkin at 1,709.5 pounds – shattering the previous record by 600 pounds. Jim Gunther from Corydon had the 2nd place pumpkin at 1,101...
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
