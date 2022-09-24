Read full article on original website
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
wvtm13.com
AP Top 25: Alabama adds first-place vote in latest rankings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Georgia is still atop the AP Top 25 college football poll afterweek four. Alabama added a first-place vote and remained at No. 2 after a dominant win over Vanderbilt in its SEC opener. Ohio State sits at No. 3 with four first-place votes. AP TOP 25.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
mutigers.com
Soccer Falls to Vanderbilt, 2-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri soccer team fell to Vanderbilt 2-0 Sunday, Sept. 25 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. The Tigers are now 1-2 in conference play. After a majority of the game went scoreless, the Commodores (8-1-1) scored at the 87th and 89th minute of the game. The Tigers (4-5-1) were outshot 12-10. Mizzou's two shots on goal were registered by sophomore Milena Fischer and freshman Keegan Good. Missouri racked up six corner kicks compared to Vanderbilt's two.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama
No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
mutigers.com
Women's Golf Opens 2022-23 Season with Johnie Imes Invitational
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's golf team kicks off its 2022-23 season, hosting their annual Johnie Imes Invitational. The event will take place at the Club at Old Hawthorne this week, kicking off on Monday, Sept. 26 and stretching across three days for a total of 54-holes.
mutigers.com
Tennis Sweeps Bellarmine In Saturday DH
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri tennis continued its winning ways to start the 2022-23 campaign, winning a pair of matches over Bellarmine by identical 7-0 margins, Saturday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex. For the second-straight match, Mizzou (4-0) faced some weather as the day started out brisk and ended...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Electric vehicles are coming. Is Alabama ready?
For the better part of the last decade, Alabama has been turning itself into a place where electric cars are made. Now the state just needs to become a place where more electric vehicles are driven. The number of electric cars in Alabama is expected to balloon in the coming...
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
