Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bucknellbison.com
Women's Soccer Hosts Princeton Tuesday in Battle of 2021 NCAA Tourney Teams, Holy Cross in Town on Homecoming Saturday
Princeton (5-4-0, 0-1-0 Ivy) at Bucknell (5-4-1, 2-1-0 PL) When: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Holy Cross (0-7-4, 0-2-1 PL) at Bucknell (5-4-1, 2-1-0 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming: ESPN+. Live...
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Falls in Five-Setter to Reigning PL Champion Colgate
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Junior Catherine Jamison registered a career-high 23 kills, including seven in the third set to keep Sunday's match alive, but the Bucknell volleyball team ultimately fell 3-2 in a thrilling matchup with defending Patriot League champion Colgate at Davis Gym. The Bison battled back after losing the first two sets and led 14-13 in the fifth before ultimately suffering their first league loss of the season.
bucknellbison.com
Field Hockey Downed by Drexel, 3-0, at Home Sunday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bison field hockey team attempted a season-high 16 shots against Drexel at Graham Field on Sunday, but the Bison were unable to send one to the back of the cage as the Dragons came away with a 3-0 win. Drexel scored two goals in the first quarter and one in the third while denying Bucknell's six shots on goal. The Bison also held a 9-8 advantage in penalty corners.
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Defeats Holy Cross with Third Straight PL Sweep
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team defeated Holy Cross 3-0 Friday at Davis Gym for its third straight sweep. Bucknell (10-2, 3-0 PL) hit .250 or better in all three sets, registered nine service aces and saw two Bison post double-digit kills in its first of two matches this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bucknellbison.com
Rowing Competes Against Georgetown in First Race of 2022-23 Season
SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- The Bucknell rowing team made its season debut on Saturday, racing against Georgetown on the Susquehanna River. The Bison and Hoyas both had three Eights on the water, with each rowing a distance of 6,000 meters. The teams entered even boatings, rather than the typical First, Second, and Third Eights.
bucknellbison.com
American Rallies for 2-1 Win over Men’s Soccer
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Freshman Cade McGrath scored his first career goal for Bucknell, but American equalized just before halftime and went ahead in the 74th minute on the way to a 2-1 win over the Bison on Saturday at Reeves Field. The Eagles, who won the Patriot League title...
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at West Point Invitational
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Bucknell women's tennis team wrapped up play at the West Point Invitational on Sunday. The Bison had a strong weekend overall but fell a bit short of flight championships on Sunday. Madi Sebulsky made it to the E Singles semifinals, where she dropped a...
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Golf Wins Bucknell Invitational, Thomas Makes Ace on Way to Medalist Honors
LEWIBURG, Pa. – Tara Thomas's hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole provided an exclamation point on a terrific weekend for the Bucknell women's golf squad, as Thomas and the team posted convincing wins at the Bucknell Invitational. The Bison took control of the tournament with a school-record-tying 296 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Golf Leads Bucknell Invitational After Record-Setting Second Round
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's golf team took command of its annual home tournament with a record-setting second round on Saturday. Sophomore Tara Thomas matched the school record with a sensational 69, and the Bison tied the team mark with a 296 total, giving them a nine-shot lead over Mount St. Mary's heading into Sunday's final round.
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Tennis Continues Singles Play at The Haggerty Championships
VESTAL, N.Y. – Harrison Gold and Michael Owen won matches on a busy day of singles play on Saturday at The Haggerty Championships, hosted by Binghamton. Gold played two three-set matches on Saturday. He came from behind to outlast Army's Samuel Eden 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-5 in the Lane Flight semifinals, and then in the final, he lost a tight three-setter to Siena's Dante Russo, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-7. Owen rebounded from a loss on Friday to beat Colgate's Aidan Lee 6-4, 6-2 in the Pollard Flight.
Syracuse Football: College GameDay coming to Hill is now highly unlikely
Syracuse football is off to a 4-0 start in the 2022 campaign, the Orange just entered the Coaches top-25 poll, and the team and its fan base would love for ESPN’s hugely popular College GameDay show to make its first appearance on the ‘Cuse campus this fall. However,...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walton Runs Away With Win in Offensive Shootout with SVEC
The Walton Warriors' offense is lethal as they earn a 60-32 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. The Warriors are now averaging 57 points-per-game through three wins.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
A lottery ticket worth over $9,200 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was for the September 24th Take 5 drawing. It was sold at K&P Stop-N-Shop at 198 Robinson Street. The value of the winning ticket was $9,265.50. The winning numbers for the Take 5...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton
A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Herkimer County in National Spotlight Monday and Tuesday
Herkimer County is back in the national spotlight on Monday and Tuesday this week as the Home Shopping Network (HSN) points its cameras at Herkimer Diamond Mines in Middleville. Four hours of programming has been set aside from the Herkimer area resort which is famous for the Herkimer Diamond and the jewelry that's made with it.
Lourdes Hospital’s Parent – Ascension – Posts $1.8 B Annual Loss
Ascension - the operator of Binghamton's Lourdes Hospital - has reported a net loss of more than $1.8 billion for its fiscal year. According to the medical news website Fierce Healthcare, the St. Louis-based company reported a more than $2 billion increase in operating expenses along with $1.2 billion in net losses from investments.
thenewshouse.com
Juice Jam 2022 Lookbook
Rain or shine, Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students did not fail to dress and impress at SU’s 2022 Juice Jam. There were plenty of colorful and summery festival outfits that helped students express their individual style. From metallic tops reminiscent of the ’70s to denim straight out of the ’90s, students harnessed their full imagination to create looks that balanced trends with individuality, making the outfits truly their own. We gathered the top three trends seen at this year’s Juice Jam. Read on to see how concert goers styled each.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest
For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
Comments / 0