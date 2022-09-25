ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo collapses in last-minute loss at San Diego State

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Saturday was a guide in how to sabotage your own team.

Statistically, Toledo was better than San Diego State, and it wasn’t even close.

But the box score doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Rockets had four turnovers, including two in San Diego State territory. They missed a field goal. The offensive line was iffy. And the defense crumbled in the final minutes.

It added up to a brutal 17-14 loss to the Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Toledo outgained San Diego State 376 yards to 282. The Rockets had 24 first downs to SDSU’s 14. They converted nearly 50 percent of their third-down attempts (6-for-13), while the Aztecs were just 1 for 11.

In the end, though, it came down to three quarters of anemic offense for UT, and its defense floundering for 2 minutes, 10 seconds.

“We put a major emphasis here on finishing, and we lost some close games last year. To let that one slip through our fingers, it’s painful,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said.

The Rockets trailed 10-0 with 13 minutes left. Quarterback Dequan Finn had been less than average, and missed the previous three series with a sprained ankle. The win probability was low despite Toledo’s defense making the Aztecs (2-2) look like an offense from 1922, not 2022.

On his first possession back, Finn engineered a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. The Rockets forced a three-and-out, and then Finn led UT 93 yards in eight plays, with the go-ahead touchdown coming on his 1-yard run with 2:56 remaining.

“I didn’t feel the best, but I saw that my team was down,” said Finn, who completed 21 of 34 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, adding 44 yards rushing and one score. “Being a captain and being a leader on the team, I just put my whole body on the line until the end of the game. I was just trying to help put the team in a better situation.”

At that moment, Toledo had outgained SDSU 376-204 and had 24 first downs to nine. It felt like a potential season-changing win could be minutes away, as the Rockets were on the cusp of escaping a West Coast trip with a W that seemed improbable only a few minutes before.

But the Aztecs needed only nine plays and 130 seconds to traverse 67 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who had minus-2 rushing yards entering the decisive possession, scrambled for gains of 18, 15, and 13 yards, setting up Jordan Byrd’s 1-yard game-winning plunge with 34 seconds left.

Burmeister’s 15-yard run came after San Diego State was flagged for consecutive false start penalties, moving the ball from the 6-yard line to the 16.

Finn threw an interception on UT’s first play of the final drive.

“We just got to finish games,” said UT safety Maxen Hook, who had a game-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. “It comes down to the defense making a stop, and we just have to come together as a team and get it done.”

This is the seventh time since 2018 that Toledo has lost consecutive games. And this loss came on a day when the only thing more constant than San Diego State’s punts (nine) was the home fans booing the Aztecs’ inept offense.

Burmeister completed 13 passes — for 65 yards, a stat that reads like a misprint.

The Rockets (2-2) weren’t much better most of the day. Toledo had negative total yards on its first two possessions, and couldn’t find any rhythm until rallying late. In the first quarter, the teams combined for zero points, 88 yards, six first downs, and five punts.

A major momentum swing occurred early in the second quarter when UT kicker Thomas Cluckey — perfect on the season — missed a 36-yard field goal. Byrd ripped off a 37-yard run on the first play and a 43-yard touchdown run on the second play for the first points of the game.

The next two quarters were a mixture of turnovers, bad passes, and third-down stops. Then Finn’s heroics nearly lifted the Rockets to an unlikely victory until UT’s third late-game defensive collapse in as many seasons.

“You got to tell yourself the truth,” Candle said. “You can tell yourself whatever you want to tell yourself, but you have to watch the tape and tell yourself the truth regardless of whether it’s a win or loss. We have a championship-caliber opponent coming in next week. You have to spend time watching it and dissecting it on the flight back and move on to Central Michigan because that one’s a monster game.”

