ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Mud Hens shut out by Columbus, out of playoff contention

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ef4vu_0i9Aju2e00

Three Columbus pitchers combined to shut out the Toledo Mud Hens in a 6-0 Clippers victory on Saturday at Fifth Third Field.

The Mud Hens are now eliminated from the International League West Division title race. Toledo powered through September, going 17-5 in its hunt to catch the Nashville Sounds for first place. Nashville, however, went 7-3 in its past 10 games to wrap up the division title and clinch a spot in the Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend in Summerlin, Nev.

What happened: The Clippers scored five runs in the fourth inning off of Mud Hens reliever Tim Holdgrafer. Columbus loaded the bases on walks to Trenton Brooks and Bryan Lavastida, as well as a single from Jose Tena. A hit by pitch to Jose Fermin walked in a run before Richie Palacios cleared the bases with a three-run triple.

Palacios trotted home on a double from Brayan Rocchio.

Mud Hens starter Joe Navilhon limited the damage to one run in the first. Navilhon walked Rocchio before Nolan Jones doubled to the left-center gap with Rocchio coming around to score. Navilhon walked Oscar Mercado with two outs before striking out Trenton Brooks to complete the inning.

Navilhon (0-1) pitched two innings of one-run ball with two walks, two hits, and three strikeouts.

The Mud Hens (84-62) mustered two hits, both singles from John Valente, off of Columbus starter Zach Plesac (1-0). Plesac, who’s on an MLB rehab assignment for the Cleveland Guardians, pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

Game MVP: Valente tallied three of the Mud Hens’ five hits with three singles. He also reached on a fielding error by Brooks, the Clippers’ first baseman. Valente is hitting .329 (batting average) in September with seven doubles, six runs batted in, and eight stolen bases.

He said it: “[Valente has] really sparked us the last month and a half, like nobody could ever spark us,” Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon said. “The last month for sure, he's been our MVP.”

Make note of it: Josh Lester and Daz Cameron snapped their on-base streaks Saturday. Lester’s streak ended at 16 games, and Cameron’s was snapped at 12.

Comings and goings: The Tigers recalled reliever Angel De Jesus from Toledo. Holdgrafer and pitcher Carlos Pena were promoted from Erie to Toledo. Infielder Corey Joyce was optioned to Erie.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens wrap up their series with the Clippers (82-63) with their final home game of the season at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Fifth Third Field. Columbus pitcher Peyton Battenfield (8-6) makes the start against Toledo starter Austin Bergner (1-3).

Toledo concludes its 2022 campaign with a three-game set against the Iowa Cubs. The Mud Hens and Cubs begin the series at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

Toledo Top 64 showcases local boys basketball talent

Until brothers Anthony and Shane Garcia took up the cause, northwest Ohio didn’t have a boys basketball event that showcased local talent in front of college coaches. Acting on an idea presented by former Maumee and Whitmer assistant coach Rashadd Humes, the brothers presented the inaugural Toledo Top 64 in 2019. Following two years off for the coronavirus pandemic, the second edition of the recruiting showcase took place Sunday at Lourdes University, Sixty-four boys basketball players participated in Sunday’s event via invitation. “My biggest thing was I wanted Toledo kids to be able to get recruited in Toledo,” said Shane Garcia, who played basketball for St. John’s Jesuit. “Usually if you play for AAU team, you're not getting recruited unless you go to Fort Wayne, Columbus, Louisville, you have to go all over the state just to get recruited. Not many good big tournaments are in this area, so college coaches don't come here much. We wanted to make sure that the Toledo kids came into the Toledo area, played for free, and were able to get in front of college coaches.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Interesting matchups in Week 7 of high school football in the Toledo area

Every year, there are games that people just know will be big. There’s a temptation to go ahead and crown those games before the season starts as potential league title contest. Sure, there’s such a thing as oversold expectations, and Chris Berman’s “That’s why they play the game!” line from his days at ESPN reminds everyone that season-changing results lay around every corner. But in at least two area leagues, Week 7 brings us games that figured to be decisive to conference races all along. And, credit to those involved, there were no trip-ups along the way. Anthony Wayne, Eastwood, Elmwood, and Liberty Center remain as the lone unbeatens among area Ohio 11-man teams, while Erie Mason and Whiteford are off to 5-0 starts in Michigan.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Blade

Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg tie in NLL boys soccer matchup

A goal early in the second half allowed visiting Perrysburg to secure a 2-2 tie against first-place Anthony Wayne in a key Northern Lakes League boys soccer matchup Tuesday. Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Perrysburg needed just a little more than six minutes to net the equalizer. After dribbling down the field, Alex Diaz found Keegan Motter, who shot the ball past AW goalkeeper Seth Von Lehmden. The goal with 33:43 remaining was Motter’s 14th of the season. Neither team budged the rest of the way in a battle of the top two teams in the Northern Lakes League. The tie keeps Anthony Wayne (8-1-3, 4-0-1 league) atop the NLL. Perrysburg (9-0-4, 3-1-2) maintains its spot in second place. “I think we kept the possession in their end,” Perrysburg coach Dennis Jeansonne said of the second half. “We gave them no outlets to play it long out of the back and kept constant pressure on their half of the field. It's difficult when you're playing a team that's just putting 11 people at you, and just eventually we snuck one by.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

High school golf league tournaments: St. John's wins 10th straight TRAC title

League golf tournaments were contested and champions determined last week around northwest Ohio. THREE RIVERS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE St. John's Jesuit took a one-shot victory over rival St. Francis de Sales to win the TRAC boys team tournament last Wednesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green, and St. Ursula prevailed by 27 strokes over runner-up rival Notre Dame for the girls team crown. It was the 10th straight TRAC boys team title for the Titans.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Nashville, OH
The Blade

High school football: What we learned in Week 6

As predicted, the top high school football teams are rising to the top as we approach crunch time for league championships. Top-notch performances from last Friday perfectly set up two of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the season. As the late great NFL coach Dennis Green once famously said, “They are who we thought they were.” In the Northern Lakes League, perennial powerhouses Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg both took care of business to set up an epic clash in Whitehouse. The undefeated Generals (6-0, 3-0) host Perrysburg (5-1, 3-0) in what will surely be a packed and electric Schaller Memorial Stadium. In the Northern Buckeye Conference, preseason favorite Elmwood (6-0, 3-0 NBC) travels to fellow unbeaten Eastwood (6-0, 3-0) on Friday night for what will likely decide the 2022 title.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy