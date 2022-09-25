Mud Hens shut out by Columbus, out of playoff contention

Three Columbus pitchers combined to shut out the Toledo Mud Hens in a 6-0 Clippers victory on Saturday at Fifth Third Field.

The Mud Hens are now eliminated from the International League West Division title race. Toledo powered through September, going 17-5 in its hunt to catch the Nashville Sounds for first place. Nashville, however, went 7-3 in its past 10 games to wrap up the division title and clinch a spot in the Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend in Summerlin, Nev.

What happened: The Clippers scored five runs in the fourth inning off of Mud Hens reliever Tim Holdgrafer. Columbus loaded the bases on walks to Trenton Brooks and Bryan Lavastida, as well as a single from Jose Tena. A hit by pitch to Jose Fermin walked in a run before Richie Palacios cleared the bases with a three-run triple.

Palacios trotted home on a double from Brayan Rocchio.

Mud Hens starter Joe Navilhon limited the damage to one run in the first. Navilhon walked Rocchio before Nolan Jones doubled to the left-center gap with Rocchio coming around to score. Navilhon walked Oscar Mercado with two outs before striking out Trenton Brooks to complete the inning.

Navilhon (0-1) pitched two innings of one-run ball with two walks, two hits, and three strikeouts.

The Mud Hens (84-62) mustered two hits, both singles from John Valente, off of Columbus starter Zach Plesac (1-0). Plesac, who’s on an MLB rehab assignment for the Cleveland Guardians, pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

Game MVP: Valente tallied three of the Mud Hens’ five hits with three singles. He also reached on a fielding error by Brooks, the Clippers’ first baseman. Valente is hitting .329 (batting average) in September with seven doubles, six runs batted in, and eight stolen bases.

He said it: “[Valente has] really sparked us the last month and a half, like nobody could ever spark us,” Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon said. “The last month for sure, he's been our MVP.”

Make note of it: Josh Lester and Daz Cameron snapped their on-base streaks Saturday. Lester’s streak ended at 16 games, and Cameron’s was snapped at 12.

Comings and goings: The Tigers recalled reliever Angel De Jesus from Toledo. Holdgrafer and pitcher Carlos Pena were promoted from Erie to Toledo. Infielder Corey Joyce was optioned to Erie.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens wrap up their series with the Clippers (82-63) with their final home game of the season at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Fifth Third Field. Columbus pitcher Peyton Battenfield (8-6) makes the start against Toledo starter Austin Bergner (1-3).

Toledo concludes its 2022 campaign with a three-game set against the Iowa Cubs. The Mud Hens and Cubs begin the series at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Principal Park in Des Moines.