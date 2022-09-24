ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Albert Pujols is the first Latino major leaguer to hit 700 homeruns

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jorge Castillo from The LA Times about Albert Pujols hitting 700 career home runs and its significance to the Latino community. All right, yes, baseball is obsessed with stats and with history. But, you know, for fans, they're both integral to the joy of baseball. So when the Cardinals' Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run the other night...
MLB
The Enterprise

We don't appreciate them enough...

We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS San Francisco

Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again, 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead.Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple, but it's hard not reaching the playoffs."Just not fun, I like playing in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Bryant
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Aaron Judge
CBS San Francisco

Jo Adell's 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3

ANAHEIM (AP) — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.A.J. Puk (3-3) hit Duffy with an 0-2 slider before pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic bunted Duffy to second, and Adell lined a single to left for just his third RBI in a quiet September. Adell also made an impressive leaping grab at the wall in the fifth to take a hit away from Dermis Garcia.Los Angeles nearly added another run moments...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy