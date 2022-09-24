Read full article on original website
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jorge Castillo from The LA Times about Albert Pujols hitting 700 career home runs and its significance to the Latino community. All right, yes, baseball is obsessed with stats and with history. But, you know, for fans, they're both integral to the joy of baseball. So when the Cardinals' Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run the other night...
Major League Baseball Discussing Back-Up Plans for Braves-Mets Series
Hurricane Ian could complicate this weekend's series at Truist Park in Atlanta between the Braves and New York Mets. Major League Baseball is reportedly discussing contingency plans, including altering start times for the weekend's games, and postponing one or more games to Thursday, October 6, if needed.
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again, 5-2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead.Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple, but it's hard not reaching the playoffs."Just not fun, I like playing in...
Jo Adell's 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
ANAHEIM (AP) — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.A.J. Puk (3-3) hit Duffy with an 0-2 slider before pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic bunted Duffy to second, and Adell lined a single to left for just his third RBI in a quiet September. Adell also made an impressive leaping grab at the wall in the fifth to take a hit away from Dermis Garcia.Los Angeles nearly added another run moments...
Mariners' late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
Top prospect Josh Jung hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, and the slumping Seattle Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers
