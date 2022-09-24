Read full article on original website
NPR
Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Morning Edition's poet-in-resident Kwame Alexander about his new Young Adult book: The Door of No Return. You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
NPR
Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in new book
NPR's Ailsa Chang chats with Brandon Kyle Goodman about their new book You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are. If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
papermag.com
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
NPR
Remembering saxophone icon Pharoah Sanders, dead at 81
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with music historian Ayana Contreras about the death of musician Pharoah Sanders and the legacy he leaves behind. And now a moment to remember saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, who died on Saturday at the age of 81. He came to the attention of the jazz world when John Coltrane brought him into his group in 1965. As a solo artist, Pharoah Sanders had a big sound and a spiritual outlook that made him an icon unto himself.
NPR
A novelist's time in the MMA cage informed his book on memory loss and identity
John Vercher trained in mixed martial arts as a young man. His novel, After the Lights Go Out, is about a veteran MMA fighter struggling to remember everyday things. Originally broadcast June 2022. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Imagine opening...
NPR
You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
< When it comes to parenting, lead with connection
Hey, y'all. I'm Elise Hu with a very LIFE KIT conversation. So we want to do right by our kids. We want to help them develop and grow into resilient, confident adults. But that can be easier said than done. It can feel pretty hard. Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy - or Dr. Becky to her fans - knows a thing or two about this. Like many of us, she heard all the parenting guidance that includes consequences and timeouts, where kids are sent away when they're distressed. And when she herself was giving that kind of advice to her patients in private practice, she realized that the notion of disconnecting with kids when they struggled felt really off to her.
NPR
He spent decades recording soundscapes. Now they're going to the Library of Congress
Jim Metzner has spent nearly five decades documenting and sharing the sounds of the world, from immersive portraits of American cities to indelible moments with people and wildlife in places as varied as Alaska, Australia, Japan, Greece, Cuba, Nepal and Morocco. He sees his job as listening to sounds, not...
NPR
Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February
Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show...
NPR
On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias
For the past six years, NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta has taken us all around the African continent. He's now moving on to report for NPR from Mexico. But before leaving his post in Nairobi, Kenya, Eyder wrote a love letter to one of his favorite parts of the city - the roadside plant nurseries.
NPR
Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows
The Exonerations Report has some disturbing numbers on the rate of exonerations. Black people represent 13.6% of the population, but account for 53% of 3,200 exonerations in the Registry as of Aug. 8. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53%...
Julianne Nicholson: ‘Blonde has been revered and brutalised and I get both sides’
As a teenager, Julianne Nicholson was a Marilyn Monroe “fangirl”. The Emmy-winning star of Mare of Easttown and the jungle thriller Monos devoured every book she could find on her. She watched her films, listened to compilation albums of her songs, had photographs of her taped up in her locker. “I was obsessed,” she recalls. “I thought she was so beautiful and tragic and kind of unknowable.” Now, a few decades later, she’s playing her mother in a movie so incendiary that everyone involved – including star Ana de Armas – has been forced to rush to its defence. Nicholson,...
NPR
Las Vegas mass shooting survivors tell their own story in '11 minutes' documentary
This is FRESH AIR. On October 1, 2017, a lone gunman in Las Vegas took aim at the performers and audience of an outdoor country music festival from his rooms in the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Vegas Strip. He fired rounds of automatic gunfire in bursts over an 11-minute period, killing 58 people and wounding 869 in what's called the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Today, as we approach the tragic event's fifth anniversary, Paramount+ presents a four-hour documentary about it titled "11 Minutes." Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
