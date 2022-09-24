Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
NPR
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger
The White House is convening a day-long conference this week to review new proposals for tackling food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease. The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
NPR
Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variant about one month ago. Now, vaccine companies are asking the FDA to authorize them for young children. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize...
NPR
The British pound has weakened to a record low after reveal of latest tax plans
The British currency, the pound, hit its lowest level in history early Monday during a series of financial market reactions to the British government's latest tax plans. Traders appear to have taken the view that the new economic program of Liz Truss' administration is not fully thought through. Willem Marx reports from London.
NPR
How social-emotional learning became a frontline in the battle against CRT
It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the questions started coming in. Angelyn Nichols, an administrator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, thinks it was sometime in early 2021. What she does know is that no one really expected them in the first place, and no one expected them to keep...
NPR
He spent decades recording soundscapes. Now they're going to the Library of Congress
Jim Metzner has spent nearly five decades documenting and sharing the sounds of the world, from immersive portraits of American cities to indelible moments with people and wildlife in places as varied as Alaska, Australia, Japan, Greece, Cuba, Nepal and Morocco. He sees his job as listening to sounds, not...
NPR
Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows
The Exonerations Report has some disturbing numbers on the rate of exonerations. Black people represent 13.6% of the population, but account for 53% of 3,200 exonerations in the Registry as of Aug. 8. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53%...
NPR
President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda: ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more.
NPR
Is your new CEO a liability?
Adam Neumann's WeWork scandal. Dan Price's resignation from Gravity Payments. The corporate world is full of salacious scandals, but there's one way to prevent one too many PR nightmares: Corporate investigations. Today on the show, learn how corporate investigators piece together their background checks. From checking out a CEO candidate...
