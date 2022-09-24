ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment

In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger

The White House is convening a day-long conference this week to review new proposals for tackling food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease. The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variant about one month ago. Now, vaccine companies are asking the FDA to authorize them for young children. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize...
The British pound has weakened to a record low after reveal of latest tax plans

The British currency, the pound, hit its lowest level in history early Monday during a series of financial market reactions to the British government's latest tax plans. Traders appear to have taken the view that the new economic program of Liz Truss' administration is not fully thought through. Willem Marx reports from London.
Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows

The Exonerations Report has some disturbing numbers on the rate of exonerations. Black people represent 13.6% of the population, but account for 53% of 3,200 exonerations in the Registry as of Aug. 8. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53%...
President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030

For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda: ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more.
Is your new CEO a liability?

Adam Neumann's WeWork scandal. Dan Price's resignation from Gravity Payments. The corporate world is full of salacious scandals, but there's one way to prevent one too many PR nightmares: Corporate investigations. Today on the show, learn how corporate investigators piece together their background checks. From checking out a CEO candidate...
