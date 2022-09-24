Read full article on original website
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
‘1883’ Alum Stephanie Nur Joins Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)
Stephanie Nur is the latest addition to the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Nur joins previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable in the series. Per the show’s official logline, “‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and...
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan's Return in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed John Corbett's return to the Sex and the City universe. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night, where she teased what's to come in And Just Like That's second season. "Could be, could be," Parker, who plays fashionista...
Aly & AJ on Touring With Ben Platt and a Possible 'Phil of the Future' Reboot (Exclusive)
Aly and AJ Michalka are making magic on the road while they tour as special guests with Ben Platt. The sisters and singing duo spoke to ET's Denny Directo and opened up about what makes their synergy so palpable. "I think this collaboration, being able to tour with Ben, has...
The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Admits to Having Workplace Affair: His Future in the Group Revealed
Ned Fulmer, one of the co-creators and executive producers of the popular YouTube group dubbed The Try Guys, is no longer part of the group after he admitted to having a consensual affair in the workplace. Fulmer took to Instagram on Tuesday and addressed growing speculation about his involvement with...
OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More
OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After Post-Breakup Reunions, Source Says
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are spending some time together. A source tells ET that the exes "started hanging out again as friends and in groups with other Bachelor people, but they still have a lot of love for each other." "They are seeing where things go again and they're...
M&M’S introduces new purple character
Get ready for purple! For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is introducing a new character to the cartoons that represent the brand. Mars introduced Purple, a new character and “spokescandy”, with her own music video on YouTube. The video, titled “I’m just gonna be me,” features the purple peanut-shaped confection singing and dancing.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
