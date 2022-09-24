Read full article on original website
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
Prince William, Kate Middleton Visit Wales for First Time as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first official visit to Wales with their newly minted titles. On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales held a series of engagements that saw them meeting with people in the community as well as learning about and visiting local charitable organizations. The...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series
Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taiki Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan's Return in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed John Corbett's return to the Sex and the City universe. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night, where she teased what's to come in And Just Like That's second season. "Could be, could be," Parker, who plays fashionista...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Aly & AJ on Touring With Ben Platt and a Possible 'Phil of the Future' Reboot (Exclusive)
Aly and AJ Michalka are making magic on the road while they tour as special guests with Ben Platt. The sisters and singing duo spoke to ET's Denny Directo and opened up about what makes their synergy so palpable. "I think this collaboration, being able to tour with Ben, has...
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
'Cursed Friends': Watch the Trailer for Hilarious New Horror Film Starring Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén & More
What happens when a group of childhood friends reunite years later and pick up their old game of M.A.S.H? Terrifying, hilarious chaos, according to Comedy Central's new film, Cursed Friends. ET exclusively debuts the trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy, which stars Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe, and Andrew Lewis...
The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Admits to Having Workplace Affair: His Future in the Group Revealed
Ned Fulmer, one of the co-creators and executive producers of the popular YouTube group dubbed The Try Guys, is no longer part of the group after he admitted to having a consensual affair in the workplace. Fulmer took to Instagram on Tuesday and addressed growing speculation about his involvement with...
OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More
OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
