WHAS 11
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series
Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taiki Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
Aly & AJ on Touring With Ben Platt and a Possible 'Phil of the Future' Reboot (Exclusive)
Aly and AJ Michalka are making magic on the road while they tour as special guests with Ben Platt. The sisters and singing duo spoke to ET's Denny Directo and opened up about what makes their synergy so palpable. "I think this collaboration, being able to tour with Ben, has...
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Admits to Having Workplace Affair: His Future in the Group Revealed
Ned Fulmer, one of the co-creators and executive producers of the popular YouTube group dubbed The Try Guys, is no longer part of the group after he admitted to having a consensual affair in the workplace. Fulmer took to Instagram on Tuesday and addressed growing speculation about his involvement with...
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan's Return in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed John Corbett's return to the Sex and the City universe. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night, where she teased what's to come in And Just Like That's second season. "Could be, could be," Parker, who plays fashionista...
'Cursed Friends': Watch the Trailer for Hilarious New Horror Film Starring Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén & More
What happens when a group of childhood friends reunite years later and pick up their old game of M.A.S.H? Terrifying, hilarious chaos, according to Comedy Central's new film, Cursed Friends. ET exclusively debuts the trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy, which stars Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe, and Andrew Lewis...
OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More
OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
‘Monarch’ Music Supervisor on How the Country Series Uses Classic Covers and Indie Artists
“How do we make it uniquely ‘Monarch’?” That’s the question music supervisor Amanda Krieg Thomas asks herself before getting to work on each episode of Fox’s new drama series about a country music dynasty. The answer is three-pronged: by having the cast (which includes Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto) tackle country classics, by sprinkling in a selection of unexpected pop covers, and, on the licensing side, by championing upcoming country artists. “We really wanted to focus on covers because that’s a strong entry point,” Thomas says, before elaborating on her mandate: “Always be unexpected, always feature different eras and styles.”...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After Post-Breakup Reunions, Source Says
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are spending some time together. A source tells ET that the exes "started hanging out again as friends and in groups with other Bachelor people, but they still have a lot of love for each other." "They are seeing where things go again and they're...
Kelly Ripa Says New Book Is a 'Love Letter' to Mark Consuelos and Reflects on Eloping at 25 (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa is gushing over her husband. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 51-year-old morning show host ahead of the release of her new book and she explained why she dedicated Live Wire to her husband, Mark Consuelos. "I think of this book really as a love letter to Mark....
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says
Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Have Rare Family Red Carpet Night Out at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere
It was a family affair for Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night. Parker hit the red carpet for the first look at the long-anticipated sequel with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13. Parker nearly matched the purple carpet in...
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song
Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
