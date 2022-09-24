ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series

Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taiki Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Tricia Brock
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Friendship#Regency
WHAS 11

OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More

OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Monarch’ Music Supervisor on How the Country Series Uses Classic Covers and Indie Artists

“How do we make it uniquely ‘Monarch’?” That’s the question music supervisor Amanda Krieg Thomas asks herself before getting to work on each episode of Fox’s new drama series about a country music dynasty. The answer is three-pronged: by having the cast (which includes Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto) tackle country classics, by sprinkling in a selection of unexpected pop covers, and, on the licensing side, by championing upcoming country artists. “We really wanted to focus on covers because that’s a strong entry point,” Thomas says, before elaborating on her mandate: “Always be unexpected, always feature different eras and styles.”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says

Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song

Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy