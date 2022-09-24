Pearl Bostian Bell, 90, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Born May 31, 1932, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Fred Alexander and Claire Mae Lipe Bostian. Mrs. Bell was a caregiver in the health care industry for a number of years. She was a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church, Mooresville. Mrs. Bell loved the Lord, her family and flowers.

OLIN, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO