Sharon Lynn Pelchat
Sharon Lynn Pelchat passed away in her home on Friday morning, September 23, 2022, with her daughter Julia, son Craig and her caregiver present. Sharon was born in Vincennes, Ind., on June 14, 1935, to Earl Martin Miller Jr. and Lillian Beatrice Miller (Huffman). She was blessed with a younger brother, Ronald Earl Miller, just four years later.
Joanne Hicks McDaniel
Joanne Hicks McDaniel, 66, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Mrs. McDaniel was born in Asheboro, N.C., on August 9, 1956, the daughter of the late Clyde Hicks and Edna Holbrook. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ray Hicks. Joanne attended North Iredell High School and was retired from JC Penney Warehouse.
Francis Raymond Nixon
Francis Raymond Nixon, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1939 in Clarkston, Wash., to the late Newton and Bertha Winnifred Nixon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Theodore Nixon; and great-grandson, Nolan Thomas. He...
Stephanie Dale Campbell
Stephanie Dale Campbell, 40, of Statesville, N.C., passed away September 24, 2022, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Stephanie was born May 31, 1982, in Iredell County to the late Tommy Manners and Dale Campbell of Statesville. Stephanie was a restaurant worker, and she was of the Baptist Faith. Those...
Pearl Bostian Bell
Pearl Bostian Bell, 90, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Born May 31, 1932, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Fred Alexander and Claire Mae Lipe Bostian. Mrs. Bell was a caregiver in the health care industry for a number of years. She was a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church, Mooresville. Mrs. Bell loved the Lord, her family and flowers.
Quentin Damar Willis
Quentin Damar Willis, 40, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on November 22, 1981, and was the son of late Charles “Boo” Lackey, and Blanche Willis. He departed this life on September 21, 2022, at Atrium Baptist Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.. He attended Statesville High...
Day of Caring: Boys & Girls Club members express appreciation for community leaders (Photos)
Members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont fanned out across downtown Statesville on Monday afternoon, handing out cookies, flyers and a thank you cards to community leaders during the Dale Larson Family Day of Caring and Giving 2022. “Mr. Larson and his family made a very generous...
ICSO Felony Arrests: September 16-22
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Christopher Wayne Barnes, 36, of Compton Road, Rock Hill, S.C. charged with being a fugitive from justice. ♦ Jamen Lee Cowan, 33, of Moose Road, Catawba, charged with five counts of felony probation violation. ♦ Shannon Key Donovan,...
Statesville’s Night Out to return on October 4
Statesville’s Night Out will return on October 4 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Statesville Police Department will host this free event in Downtown Statesville. This event is held in conjunction with National Night Out. What began as simply turning on your porch light in 1984 has...
Remembering Marvin Norman: Late commissioner revered for service to community
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman was laid to rest Saturday afternoon. But not before his family heard a series of tributes to the long-time public servant during a Celebration of Life Service at First Baptist Church on Davie Avenue in Statesville. Norman, who passed away on September 14 after a...
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade
PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
Investing in the Future: Soccer field upgrades complete at Mazeppa Park
Mooresville town officials celebrated the completion of a major upgrade to the town’s athletic facilities on Monday with dozens of youngsters who will benefit directly from a plan that was forged before most of them were born. Mayor Miles Atkins and town commissioners were joined by representatives of the...
EnergyUnited hosts EV Ride & Drive Event (Photo Gallery)
EnergyUnited hosted an EV Drive & Ride Event on Saturday for National Drive Electric Week. Residents interested in electric vehicles came out to the Iredell-Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School to ask questions, take photos, and test drive an assortment of electric vehicles. EnergyUnited representative Dave Frescatore said the...
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) GOLF TECHNICIAN II ($2,000 SIGNING BONUS) Location: GOLF OPERATIONS. Grade: RN 80. Details: JOB DESCRIPTION. SALARY RANGE: $29,748.00-$46,523.00. CLOSING DATE: 9/30/2022. STREET MAINTENANCE TECH I (2 POSITIONS – $2000...
DACI discusses ‘radical’ approach to tackling substance misuse in Iredell County
At the September Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell meeting, Director Shane Nixon sought to “take the pulse of the community” during a brainstorming session about substance misuse with the diverse group of 30 coalition members present, including various agencies, treatment and prevention organizations, faith-based groups, school representatives, and law enforcement.
Iredell commissioners approve tobacco-free policy for Health Department facilities
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a request from the Iredell County Health Department for a tobacco free campus policy, effective December 1. This policy will apply to the main Health Department building in Statesville, the Building Standards Building and Government Center South campuses. All will be 100 percent tobacco-free facilities; use of tobacco products is is prohibited inside buildings, in vehicles, on outdoor grounds, walkways and parking lots.
