SOUTH DAKOTA SERIES SHOWDOWN ENDS IN DRAW
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State finished its matchup versus South Dakota with a 17-5 edge in shots but was unable to find the back of the net as the two sides played to a scoreless tie on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Fishback Soccer Park in The Summit League opener.
JACKS POST BIG ROAD WIN AT MISSOURI STATE
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — South Dakota State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Jackrabbit defense turned in a strong performance throughout the afternoon to come away with a 28-14 victory over Missouri State in a battle between top-five programs in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.
