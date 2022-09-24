ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Social Shopping App Drop Raises $5.5M in Funding

PARIS — Drop, the social commerce shopping app that helps brands slide into consumers’ DMs, has raised a $5.5 million round of seed funding led by a global group of investors, including Vienna-based Speedinvest, with Motier Ventures, the investment office from the owners of the Galeries Lafayette Group, on board. Paris-based Kima Ventures and London’s Exponent Capital were also in the round, along with a handful of independent investors including WeTransfer founder Nalden and Feed’s founder Anthony Bourbon.More from WWDHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-InfluencersGoing Beyond Sociability, Retailers Get Serious About Business With InstagramThe Fastest Growing...
Benzinga

Leafly Expands Its Suite Of Advertising Products

Leafly LFLY, an online cannabis information resource and marketplace, unveiled three new additions to its suite of advertising products, Leafly Ads. The Homepage Marquee and Strain List Marquee ad placements are Leafly’s biggest ad placements to-date, providing retailers maximum visibility on the company’s homepage. And with its new Strain Page Feature ad, Leafly will use new technology and features to inject its first-party strain data into its retailer ad products to connect retailers with active shoppers via effects-based product matching for the first time. The introduction of these new ad placements also comes with updated creative templates and new customizable features.
Tyler Mc.

Make a Monetized YouTube Channel

Many people have a dream of creating a YouTube channel and getting paid for it. Well, there is a very basic strategy that you can follow in order to make it so you get your channel monetized in order to get money for the videos you put on the site. By following the steps in this article, you can do like many of the other YouTubers in America and other parts of the globe & potentially have either a side hustle or a full-time job making videos on YouTube.
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
KTEN.com

Best AI Tools for High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading

Originally Posted On: https://www.smartdatacollective.com/best-ai-tools-for-high-frequency-algorithmic-trading/. Artificial intelligence is changing the financial industry in extraordinary ways. DataMotion projects that the fintech sector will spend over $26 billion on AI by 2026. There are many great applications of AI in the financial sector. One of the best is the promise of taking advantage...
CNBC

Meta makes it easier to switch between Facebook and Instagram accounts

Meta's new features are intended to help people more easily manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts. The move underscores Meta's attempt to consolidate its family of apps so they aren't so distinct from one another. The company debuted Meta accounts in July that allows people access to its virtual reality...
Digital Trends

Twitter is building a menu option for Twitter Shops

A new screenshot from Jane Manchun Wong shows that Twitter is continuing on with its plans to bring shopping to the social media platform. On Monday, Wong tweeted a screenshot showing that Twitter is apparently working on adding a new Shopping menu option to the left-side Twitter sidebar. The screenshot shows the new button for the Shopping option but the option itself doesn’t seem to be built yet as the Shopping screen just has an “Oops, something went wrong” error screen.
Andre Oentoro

Save Your Instagram Stories - Try Amazing Methods

Since everyone uses Instagram so avidly these days, it doesn't need an introduction. Instagram stories are only visible for 24 hours before they disappear. But don't panic—you'll learn how to save Instagram stories without difficulty in this blog post, so there's no need to worry.

