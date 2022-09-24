ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Michigan man survives grizzly bear attack while hunting moose

A Michigan man nearly met his maker while he was hunting for moose in Alaska, after he and a group of hunters unknowingly stumbled upon a grizzly bear and her cubs.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting in northern Alaska, approximately 300 miles north of Anchorage, when he and his group accidentally came across the path of the mother bear and her three young cubs on 6 September.In an interview Memphis Live, the man’s uncle described how the interaction very quickly escalated, with the mother bear shifting into attack mode and lunging at the 33-year-old hunter.“She was coming at him and...
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

Old-School Hunting Adventures of Bears and Bear Dogs

MARJORIE KINNAN RAWLINGS needed a bear hunt chapter for her book, The Yearling. She called me from her place at Cross Creek, about 50 or 60 miles north of my home at Leesburg, Florida, and asked me to take her on a bear hunt. We had shot ducks and hooked bass and battled tarpon and swapped yarns together many a day, but I explained to her that it was the wrong time of year and that I had let my bear pack dwindle to three or four hounds and a couple of fighting dogs, which just wasn’t enough to hold up a big bear in these Florida swamps.
