lyndentribune.com
Lynden Lions Club Model Train and Toy Show at NWW Fairgrounds Oct. 1-2
LYNDEN — At 360 feet long and 160 feet wide, a football field measures out at 57,600 square feet.
lyndentribune.com
LC’s Grace Douge-Brevik, Grace Kroontje earn National Rural and Small Town award
LYNDEN — Students eligible for the National Rural and Small Town award have a GPA of 3.5 or better and, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, “have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3.0 or better on two or more AP exams, and attend school in a rural area or small town.”
KGMI
Blaine man dies after motorcycles collide near La Conner
LA CONNER, Wash. – A motorcycle crash in Skagit County claimed the life of a Blaine man. The Washington State Patrol said that two motorcycles approached the intersection of Highway 20 and La Conner Whitney Road around 2:45 Sunday afternoon, September 25th. One of the riders did not stop...
whidbeylocal.com
2022 Halloween Events on Whidbey Island
To add your event, please email it to us at Info@whidbeylocal.com. WISBA Spooktacular Trunk or Treat October 29th 3PM. Come on out with the whole family for WISBA's first Trunk or Treat! After you trick or treat outside make sure you make your way into the Elks Lodge for WISBA's Spooktacular Vendor Event!
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
lyndentribune.com
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announces interim director. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announced Megan Juenemann has been hired to serve as their interim executive director. Former Executive Director Anya Milton recently vacated the position to take a position with Bellingham Technical College.
lyndentribune.com
LEGALS- September 28, 2022
INTERIM ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AN EMERGENCY MORATORIUM ON THE LOCATING OF COMMUNITY RESIDENTIAL FACILITIES WITHIN 1000 FEET OF ALL ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE, AND HIGH SCHOOLS. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 300 4th Street, Lynden, Washington. The Ordinance will be mailed upon request without cost. This publication by title is made pursuant to RCW 35A.12.160. Adopted September 15, 2022.
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley
UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”
FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island begins Monday
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name
The restaurant will now be serving rustic Northern Italian cuisine, alongside Italian wines and traditional desserts.
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
q13fox.com
2 men unhurt after plane crashes in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Two men were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Skagit County. Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office was notified about a plane that was on its way to Arlington. It was traveling from Concrete but never showed up. According to deputies, two...
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
This is the best clam chowder in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best clam chowder is also known for its seafood and steaks.
Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths
“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” a Facebook post by police reads.
‘Going to be extremely challenging’: Efforts begin to pull up Whidbey Island floatplane wreckage
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Efforts to pull up wreckage from fatal Whidbey Island floatplane crash begin Monday. On Monday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board will be pulling up the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB found the sunken plane...
