Lynden, WA

LC’s Grace Douge-Brevik, Grace Kroontje earn National Rural and Small Town award

LYNDEN — Students eligible for the National Rural and Small Town award have a GPA of 3.5 or better and, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, “have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3.0 or better on two or more AP exams, and attend school in a rural area or small town.”
LYNDEN, WA
Blaine man dies after motorcycles collide near La Conner

LA CONNER, Wash. – A motorcycle crash in Skagit County claimed the life of a Blaine man. The Washington State Patrol said that two motorcycles approached the intersection of Highway 20 and La Conner Whitney Road around 2:45 Sunday afternoon, September 25th. One of the riders did not stop...
LA CONNER, WA
2022 Halloween Events on Whidbey Island

To add your event, please email it to us at Info@whidbeylocal.com. WISBA Spooktacular Trunk or Treat October 29th 3PM. Come on out with the whole family for WISBA's first Trunk or Treat! After you trick or treat outside make sure you make your way into the Elks Lodge for WISBA's Spooktacular Vendor Event!
OAK HARBOR, WA
Lynden, WA
Anacortes, WA
Lynden, WA
Home, WA
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announces interim director. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announced Megan Juenemann has been hired to serve as their interim executive director. Former Executive Director Anya Milton recently vacated the position to take a position with Bellingham Technical College.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
LEGALS- September 28, 2022

INTERIM ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AN EMERGENCY MORATORIUM ON THE LOCATING OF COMMUNITY RESIDENTIAL FACILITIES WITHIN 1000 FEET OF ALL ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE, AND HIGH SCHOOLS. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 300 4th Street, Lynden, Washington. The Ordinance will be mailed upon request without cost. This publication by title is made pursuant to RCW 35A.12.160. Adopted September 15, 2022.
LYNDEN, WA
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”

FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
FERNDALE, WA
2 men unhurt after plane crashes in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Two men were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Skagit County. Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office was notified about a plane that was on its way to Arlington. It was traveling from Concrete but never showed up. According to deputies, two...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

