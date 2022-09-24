Read full article on original website
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll
After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
South Carolina, RB Lloyd overpower Charlotte 56-20
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Marshawn Lloyd at last looked like the dynamic playmaker he expected to be when he came to South Carolina. And he plans on more big moments ahead for himself and the Gamecocks. Lloyd had a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks overpowered Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday night. “It feels great to be able to go out there and showcase what I can do,” Lloyd said. He expected that to be the case two seasons ago when he joined South Carolina. Lloyd returned last year, but was not as fast or explosive as he had been in high school when he was considered one of the country’s top running backs.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
Tennessee Football Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
College football rankings: Texas A&M biggest riser in AP Top 25, Kansas State debuts after upsetting Oklahoma
The Week 5 college football AP Top 25 rankings see their biggest change with the Oklahoma Sooners. Undefeated as Big 12 play kicks off, hopes of a perfect season went down in flames at the hands of Kansas State and star quarterback Adrian Martinez. Ranked sixth entering the week, the Sooners are one of the biggest fallers as the new rankings arrive.
College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee leaps into top 10 as Penn State, Florida State, Kansas join
One-third of the way through the season, we got a Saturday in which the nation's best pass catcher, injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was nowhere to be found yet his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, still threw five touchdowns for Ohio State. It was a Saturday when one of the nation's best defenses slumped at Clemson but a quarterback with doubters, D.J. Uiagalelei, soared.
Georgia football discussed by ESPN after 39-22 win over Kent State
Georgia is 4-0 and No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll and coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State. ESPN touched on the Bulldogs this week, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State got all 15 votes, with Clemson getting six votes, USC getting five votes, and Michigan, Tennessee, Washington, and Oregon each getting one vote. Georgia got the No. 1 seed in all 14 votes.
Rainy season: Guardians postpone celebration due to forecast
CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians might as well keep umbrellas in their bat rack. Cleveland was forced to postpone a celebration and flag-raising ceremony Tuesday to honor its AL Central title before the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay due to a rainy weather forecast.
