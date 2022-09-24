ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll

After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

South Carolina, RB Lloyd overpower Charlotte 56-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Marshawn Lloyd at last looked like the dynamic playmaker he expected to be when he came to South Carolina. And he plans on more big moments ahead for himself and the Gamecocks. Lloyd had a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks overpowered Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday night. “It feels great to be able to go out there and showcase what I can do,” Lloyd said. He expected that to be the case two seasons ago when he joined South Carolina. Lloyd returned last year, but was not as fast or explosive as he had been in high school when he was considered one of the country’s top running backs.
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Bakersfield Californian

Tennessee Football Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

College football rankings: Texas A&M biggest riser in AP Top 25, Kansas State debuts after upsetting Oklahoma

The Week 5 college football AP Top 25 rankings see their biggest change with the Oklahoma Sooners. Undefeated as Big 12 play kicks off, hopes of a perfect season went down in flames at the hands of Kansas State and star quarterback Adrian Martinez. Ranked sixth entering the week, the Sooners are one of the biggest fallers as the new rankings arrive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee leaps into top 10 as Penn State, Florida State, Kansas join

One-third of the way through the season, we got a Saturday in which the nation's best pass catcher, injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was nowhere to be found yet his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, still threw five touchdowns for Ohio State. It was a Saturday when one of the nation's best defenses slumped at Clemson but a quarterback with doubters, D.J. Uiagalelei, soared.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football discussed by ESPN after 39-22 win over Kent State

Georgia is 4-0 and No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll and coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State. ESPN touched on the Bulldogs this week, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State got all 15 votes, with Clemson getting six votes, USC getting five votes, and Michigan, Tennessee, Washington, and Oregon each getting one vote. Georgia got the No. 1 seed in all 14 votes.
KENT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#Uga#American Football#Kickoff Returns3 575 102#Passing Kent St#Rosemy Jacksaint 2 25

Comments / 0

Community Policy