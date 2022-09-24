Read full article on original website
troytrojans.com
Troy Stumbles at Home Against Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. – Despite a late goal from Nia Wilson, Troy women's soccer stumbled to its second straight loss, 2-1, in Sun Belt play on Sunday afternoon at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State. The Trojans (2-5-2, 0-2-1 SBC) start conference play without a win through three matches...
Troy Embarks to Gadsden for GMAC Invitational on Monday
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University men's golf team will partake in its second tournament of the season tomorrow when they travel north to Gadsden, Alabama, to play in the GMAC Invitational hosted by UAB. The tournament will span just two days and will take place at the Robert...
Men’s Golf Places Two in Top 10 After Two Rounds at GMAC Invitational
GADSDEN, Ala. – Will McFadden and Brantley Scott of the Troy University men's golf team are in the top 10 after two rounds at the GMAC Invitational. The pairing played 36 holes of golf on Monday at RTJ at Silver Lakes, and the Trojans sit in sixth place overall.
