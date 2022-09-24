Fall River Police are investigating two robberies that took place less than two hours apart on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 3:00 p.m., Officer Anoush Alemian responded to Star Market located at 317 Bank Street in response to a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Alemian met with the store clerk who advised her that a white male entered the store, brandished a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the suspect fled the area on foot.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO