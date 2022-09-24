Read full article on original website
2 injured in shooting near Central Falls sports complex
Two people were injured in a shooting near a Central Falls park Monday evening, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police are investigating three business robberies in 24 hours
Fall River Police are investigating the third business robbery in less than 24 hours. According to scanner transmissions, just before 2:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Citizens Bank inside of Stop & Shop at 501 Rodman Street that was confirmed by an alarm company.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating two robberies that took place within hours of each other
Fall River Police are investigating two robberies that took place less than two hours apart on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 3:00 p.m., Officer Anoush Alemian responded to Star Market located at 317 Bank Street in response to a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Alemian met with the store clerk who advised her that a white male entered the store, brandished a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the suspect fled the area on foot.
iheart.com
Stand Off With Police Ends Without Incident
The peace was disturbed multiple times in Central Falls on Monday. A standoff that began around 4:30 p.m. ended with one person in custody just after 9:00 last night at a home on Tremont Street. Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff. Police are expected to provide more details later today.
ABC6.com
Man surrenders in apparent standoff in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody after an apparent standoff in Central Falls. ABC 6 News crews at the scene saw a man come out of a home on the corner of Tremont and Hadwin streets just before 9 p.m. Monday. Several police departments,...
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
Evaluation expected soon for man charged with fatal stabbing in Worcester restaurant
WORCESTER — An evaluation of the mental fitness of Carlos Asencio, the man charged with murder following the 2019 stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski at a Worcester restaurant, is expected within the next two to three weeks, his lawyer said Monday. Robert M. Griffin, Asencio’s lawyer, said Monday in Worcester...
Witnesses rush to help motorcycle rider seriously injured in a crash with a truck in Oxford
OXFORD, Mass. — A motorcycle rider is hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Oxford on Sunday. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. and investigators say when police first arrived they found neighbors and witnesses trying to help the rider by giving him first aid. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. His name was not released.
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
Register Citizen
Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.
A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
Roxbury Man accused of shooting at officer says he was the victim
Boston - The man who Boston police say shot at them told a judge he was the one being shot at. The police report says investigators did track down a gun. They also did a gunshot residue test on the suspect’s hands but it may have been too late.
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Providence police respond to car in water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
Police: Woman driven into river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
Sturbridge Police seek public’s help identifying man
The police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in Sturbridge
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
ABC6.com
Police: Woman taken to hospital after car plunges into water in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a woman was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a car plunged into the Seekonk River. Police explained that a man drove the vehicle off of the Gano Street Boat Launch just before 6 a.m. The woman, who was the...
liveboston617.org
Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: New Details Emerge Following Car Crash Into Seekonk River Off Fox Point Park
A car went off a boat ramp into the Seekonk River in Providence overnight — and more details are emerging as to what transpired. As GoLocal first reported, a woman told police Sunday morning she was the passenger in the vehicle that went into the water, after being able to escape the submerged car.
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
