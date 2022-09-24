ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating two robberies that took place within hours of each other

Fall River Police are investigating two robberies that took place less than two hours apart on Sunday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 3:00 p.m., Officer Anoush Alemian responded to Star Market located at 317 Bank Street in response to a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Alemian met with the store clerk who advised her that a white male entered the store, brandished a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the suspect fled the area on foot.
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Stand Off With Police Ends Without Incident

The peace was disturbed multiple times in Central Falls on Monday. A standoff that began around 4:30 p.m. ended with one person in custody just after 9:00 last night at a home on Tremont Street. Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff. Police are expected to provide more details later today.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Man surrenders in apparent standoff in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody after an apparent standoff in Central Falls. ABC 6 News crews at the scene saw a man come out of a home on the corner of Tremont and Hadwin streets just before 9 p.m. Monday. Several police departments,...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Witnesses rush to help motorcycle rider seriously injured in a crash with a truck in Oxford

OXFORD, Mass. — A motorcycle rider is hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Oxford on Sunday. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. and investigators say when police first arrived they found neighbors and witnesses trying to help the rider by giving him first aid. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. His name was not released.
OXFORD, MA
Register Citizen

Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.

A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI 12 News

Providence police respond to car in water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident

FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
liveboston617.org

Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
BOSTON, MA

