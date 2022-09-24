A New York man still seemingly bitter at his ex-wife decided that the worst way to honor her... was to pee on her grave nearly every morning—with his current wife in the car and his ex’s children watching in horror. “I felt like getting out and killing him,” Michael Andrew Murphy, 43, told the New York Post when he found out about the restroom ritual at his mother’s grave. Murphy discovered something was amiss when he and his sister repeatedly noticed bags of poop at the gravesite of his mother, Linda Torello, who died of cancer in 2017. After getting the cemetery’s permission to place cameras along the route to her grave, they found Torello’s ex-husband of 48 years arriving almost every morning for a leak. “He could have been peeing out there for five years and we wouldn’t have known it,” Murphy told the Post. “We only found out because of the feces.” Murphy said police officers have refused to let him speak to a detective, but he has filed a report.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO