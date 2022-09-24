ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is My Daughter Going to College Without Me?

My husband and I just moved our oldest child to college. And there’s no other way to say how I feel about it other than it sucks. I think it goes without saying that I’m ecstatic for her to enjoy this next phase of life. I’m thrilled that her hard work in high school has paid off, as she received a scholarship to cover tuition for all four years. I’m blessed beyond belief that she is healthy and ready to do this. And I’m relieved that she is only two hours away.
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
TheDailyBeast

Bitter Ex Pees Every Day at His Ex-Wife’s Grave, Her Son Claims

A New York man still seemingly bitter at his ex-wife decided that the worst way to honor her... was to pee on her grave nearly every morning—with his current wife in the car and his ex’s children watching in horror. “I felt like getting out and killing him,” Michael Andrew Murphy, 43, told the New York Post when he found out about the restroom ritual at his mother’s grave. Murphy discovered something was amiss when he and his sister repeatedly noticed bags of poop at the gravesite of his mother, Linda Torello, who died of cancer in 2017. After getting the cemetery’s permission to place cameras along the route to her grave, they found Torello’s ex-husband of 48 years arriving almost every morning for a leak. “He could have been peeing out there for five years and we wouldn’t have known it,” Murphy told the Post. “We only found out because of the feces.” Murphy said police officers have refused to let him speak to a detective, but he has filed a report.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abby Joseph

Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
msn.com

Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Daily Mail

Mother who wants her daughter's friend to push her wheelchair around school while she recovers from surgery is criticised by other parents who say she can't expect the child to be a 'carer'

A UK-based mother has been taken to task after saying she wants her daughter moved to a different class so a friend can care for her following a major surgery - with other parents warning that she can't 'expect this other child to act as her carer'. The mother explained...
