DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Wright State University will be celebrating the innovation of their researchers on the 11th annual Wright Brothers Day. Organized by the American Marketing Association at Wright State, Wright Brothers Day celebrates the anniversary of Wilbur Wright’s 39-minute flight on Huffman Prairie on Oct. 5, 1905. The flight demonstrated that Wilbur and Orville Wright had advanced their design to the point of a practical airplane.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO