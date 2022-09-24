Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Aftermarket auto care company plans new Kettering facility
KETTERING, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A national brand of automotive aftermarket service companies is planning a new location in the Dayton region. Driven Brands Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month purchased a long-vacant property on a prominent corner of Kettering. The company purchased 0.54 acres at 2125...
Convenience store chain proceeds on plan to branch into Dayton region
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The expansion of a major convenience store chain into the Miami Valley has begun. The project will create a bevy of gas and food options, as well as create local jobs. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain that sells custom food, beverages...
Gem City Market and local groups collaborate to help choice food pantry in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market is partnering with the Hall Hunger Initiative and Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley. Customers at Gem City Market could round up on any purchase to benefit the choice food pantry at Catholic Social Services. Around $2,500 in donations will be matched by...
Gem City Market receives Irv Bieser Peace Award from the Dayton Rotary
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Rotary is presenting the 2022 Irv Bieser Peace Award to the Gem City Market. The Rotary Club of Dayton developed the Irv Bieser Peace Award to recognize a person or group who exemplifies the dedication to peace and conflict resolution that Irv Bieser did.
Aircraft to seek shelter at Wright-Patterson AFB from Hurricane Ian
WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents in the Miami Valley over the coming days will see more aircraft in the sky, as Air Force planes start to evacuate in order to find shelter from Hurricane Ian. Wright-Patterson AFB will start receiving aircraft from several locations close to...
Dayton Metro Library and The Foodbank collaborate on food drive beginning Oct. 3
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library has teamed up with The Foodbank to become an official Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County, with ten select DML Branches opening pantries in October. On Monday, October 3, all DML branches will host a food drive in anticipation of the Partner...
MCADAMHS receives grant to launch new Black youth mental health initiative
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County’s Board of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (MCADAMHS) is receiving $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health to launch a new initiative to demonstrate policy effectiveness to promote Black youth mental health. Helen Jones-Kelley,...
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
Annual City of Dayton Neighborhood Conference
Kyren Gantt and Charles Porter discuss the City of Dayton Neighborhood Conference where community members can gather and build a dialogue with others in the community as well as local leaders. This conference will be taking place on October 1st at Belmont High School.
Dayton based charity makes first donation to The Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton on Tuesday received its first contribution of farm-fresh ground beef from the Keener Farm Charitable Organization. The donation was in honor of Hunger Action Day, which was on Friday. This new charitable program started in June by Keener Agricultural to battle...
Clark County Sheriff's Office, sergeant honored by Project Woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office and a sergeant there has been honored by a national nonprofit committed to preventing domestic violence. Theresa’s Fund has awarded the sheriff's office and Intimate Crimes Unit Sgt. Denise Jones the 2022 Purple Ribbon Award for Law Enforcement Partner of the Year.
Central State University investigating after lockdown lifted
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Greene County Sheriffs Dispatch, a fight broke out on campus, one individual had a gun, but no shots were fired. Central State University released the lockdown of the campus just after 11 p.m., according to a post on its social media page. The university...
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force hosting World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Take a step back in time to the earliest years of aerial combat at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous on October 7 and 8. To reflect on WWI and America's early air superiority, the museum complex...
One person dead after three vehicle crash in Greene County
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A three-vehicle collision that left one person dead is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township of Greene County, according to a news release. According to the...
Wright State to celebrate Annual Wright Brothers Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Wright State University will be celebrating the innovation of their researchers on the 11th annual Wright Brothers Day. Organized by the American Marketing Association at Wright State, Wright Brothers Day celebrates the anniversary of Wilbur Wright’s 39-minute flight on Huffman Prairie on Oct. 5, 1905. The flight demonstrated that Wilbur and Orville Wright had advanced their design to the point of a practical airplane.
Fire chief: Injured Springfield firefighter stable, suffers neck injury
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Chief Brian Miller of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division provided an update on the condition of the firefighters hurt while putting out a fire on Sunday. During a press conference Monday, Miller gave more details of what sent several firefighters to the hospital. The fire happened...
YWCA Dayton's Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence event on October 1
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, October 1, the Preble County Office of the YWCA of Dayton is hosting its annual Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence fundraising event in downtown Eaton. From 12-2 p.m., the community is welcome to attend this family-friendly event and bring their pet...
Montgomery County to host Dayton Funk All-Stars concert
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County Workforce Development Services is partnering with the Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert featuring the Dayton Funk All-Stars. The open house event and concert will feature a performance from Jimmy's Angels. line dancing, and raffle prizes. There will be food trucks and local vendors available for food and other items.
Funeral today for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton is being laid to rest today. The Richmond Police Department K-9 officer was shot during a traffic stop in August and was hospitalized until her death Sept. 18. She was a four-year veteran of the department. The Richmond community as well as...
"Standing here right now, it still isn't real," community bids farewell to Officer Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Hundreds filled Richmond High School to say goodbye one final time to Officer Seara Burton. “Seara was a hero the day she displayed the courage to take her oath, she was a hero every day when she put on that uniform, she lies before us a hero,” said Richmond Mayor David Snow.
