Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Aftermarket auto care company plans new Kettering facility

KETTERING, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A national brand of automotive aftermarket service companies is planning a new location in the Dayton region. Driven Brands Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month purchased a long-vacant property on a prominent corner of Kettering. The company purchased 0.54 acres at 2125...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Convenience store chain proceeds on plan to branch into Dayton region

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The expansion of a major convenience store chain into the Miami Valley has begun. The project will create a bevy of gas and food options, as well as create local jobs. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain that sells custom food, beverages...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gem City Market receives Irv Bieser Peace Award from the Dayton Rotary

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Rotary is presenting the 2022 Irv Bieser Peace Award to the Gem City Market. The Rotary Club of Dayton developed the Irv Bieser Peace Award to recognize a person or group who exemplifies the dedication to peace and conflict resolution that Irv Bieser did.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

MCADAMHS receives grant to launch new Black youth mental health initiative

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County’s Board of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (MCADAMHS) is receiving $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health to launch a new initiative to demonstrate policy effectiveness to promote Black youth mental health. Helen Jones-Kelley,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Annual City of Dayton Neighborhood Conference

Kyren Gantt and Charles Porter discuss the City of Dayton Neighborhood Conference where community members can gather and build a dialogue with others in the community as well as local leaders. This conference will be taking place on October 1st at Belmont High School.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton based charity makes first donation to The Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton on Tuesday received its first contribution of farm-fresh ground beef from the Keener Farm Charitable Organization. The donation was in honor of Hunger Action Day, which was on Friday. This new charitable program started in June by Keener Agricultural to battle...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Clark County Sheriff's Office, sergeant honored by Project Woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office and a sergeant there has been honored by a national nonprofit committed to preventing domestic violence. Theresa’s Fund has awarded the sheriff's office and Intimate Crimes Unit Sgt. Denise Jones the 2022 Purple Ribbon Award for Law Enforcement Partner of the Year.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Central State University investigating after lockdown lifted

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Greene County Sheriffs Dispatch, a fight broke out on campus, one individual had a gun, but no shots were fired. Central State University released the lockdown of the campus just after 11 p.m., according to a post on its social media page. The university...
WILBERFORCE, OH
dayton247now.com

One person dead after three vehicle crash in Greene County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A three-vehicle collision that left one person dead is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township of Greene County, according to a news release. According to the...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Wright State to celebrate Annual Wright Brothers Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Wright State University will be celebrating the innovation of their researchers on the 11th annual Wright Brothers Day. Organized by the American Marketing Association at Wright State, Wright Brothers Day celebrates the anniversary of Wilbur Wright’s 39-minute flight on Huffman Prairie on Oct. 5, 1905. The flight demonstrated that Wilbur and Orville Wright had advanced their design to the point of a practical airplane.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fire chief: Injured Springfield firefighter stable, suffers neck injury

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Chief Brian Miller of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division provided an update on the condition of the firefighters hurt while putting out a fire on Sunday. During a press conference Monday, Miller gave more details of what sent several firefighters to the hospital. The fire happened...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County to host Dayton Funk All-Stars concert

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County Workforce Development Services is partnering with the Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert featuring the Dayton Funk All-Stars. The open house event and concert will feature a performance from Jimmy's Angels. line dancing, and raffle prizes. There will be food trucks and local vendors available for food and other items.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Funeral today for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton is being laid to rest today. The Richmond Police Department K-9 officer was shot during a traffic stop in August and was hospitalized until her death Sept. 18. She was a four-year veteran of the department. The Richmond community as well as...
RICHMOND, IN

