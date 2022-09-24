Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
psychologytoday.com
Why Doctors Will Ask You About Anxiety
Based on a recommendation proposed by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, doctors may ask those under age 65 about anxiety at check-ups. One of the reasons for this inclusion is that anxiety in the U.S. has risen from 36.5 percent to 41.5 percent from August 2020 to February 2021.
Anxiety screening recommended for most adults for first time
A federal task force for the first time is recommending screening adults under the age of 65 for anxiety. Why it matters: Anxiety disorders are the top mental illness in the country, affecting about 19% of the adult population, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America. Details: The...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Gov’t panel wants ‘mental health screenings’ for all adults in America
A U.S. public health task force is now recommending that everyone over the age of 18 should undergo mental health screenings for depression and those between 19 and 64-years-old should be screened for anxiety disorders, even if they’re showing no symptoms of these mental health disorders. On Monday, the...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
tatler.com
How to loosen the grip of anxiety? One of London’s top doctors explains
The pandemic has taken its toll on families and individuals alike, disrupting normal patterns of life, causing social isolation, heightened health anxieties and financial uncertainty. We are also encountering political turmoil, climate change and the polarisation of societal views and values. Then there is society’s pressure to live their best ‘edited’ lives via social media. It is obvious why the levels of collective stress and anxiety are more exaggerated than ever. But how can we override this?
verywellmind.com
Are There Stages of Depression?
Depression, also known as major depressive disorder or clinical depression, is one of the most widespread mental health conditions in America. In fact, in 2020, approximately 21 million adults (8.4% of the population) experienced at least one depressive episode. These episodes can have a severe impact on people’s lives, making it difficult for them to work, study, and engage in other activities the way they used to.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
Medical News Today
What to know about depression therapy
Many people will feel negative emotions in response to difficult life events. A person with depression may experience negative thoughts and feelings for no obvious reason that last for a prolonged period of time. The symptoms of depression can be overwhelming and may make a person feel isolated. However, there...
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Healthline
How to Overcome Depersonalization, a Common Anxiety Symptom
When I experienced depersonalization for the first time, a thick sensation of unreality steamrolled into my life — a dizzying, dream-like “nothing feels real” type of haze. The more I obsessed over this bizarre feeling, the worse it got. So, I turned to Google. After searching countless...
Over a million anti-depressant prescriptions handed to teens in last year, shock figures reveal
MORE than a million prescriptions for anti-depressants were handed to teenagers last year, shock figures obtained by The Sun on Sunday reveal. Doctors doled out record numbers of pills including Prozac to youngsters aged 13 to 19 - with a total of 1.118 million doses prescribed. The number has jumped...
KIDS・
Psychiatric Times
Antidepressants Do Not Work by Numbing Emotions
As patients improve with antidepressant treatment, emotional numbing decreases. Recent evidence from randomized, placebo controlled trials (1979 to 2016) has shown that, in about 15% of patients with depression, antidepressant treatment is robustly superior to placebo—contrary to the often-repeated claim that antidepressants are “not much better than a sugar pill.”1 It is not yet clear what clinical or biological features make this subgroup so antidepressant-responsive, although differences between drug and placebo increased significantly (P<0.001) with greater baseline severity of depression.
psychreg.org
Lyme Disease and Mental Health: Some Recent Findings
Lyme disease is an elusive ailment that has steadily become more and more of a concern to the general public while, in some ways, still remaining an anomaly in medicine. Given the severe effect that Lyme disease can potentially have on the public’s health and sense of well-being, the lack of awareness that the average person has about the disease is disheartening.
