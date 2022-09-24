Read full article on original website
Niner Times
"The Luminarium": a new interactive art experience in Charlotte
"Somewhere between a womb and a cathedral" is how the Architects of Air website describes "The Luminarium." "The Luminarium" sits in Charlotte's Ballantyne Backyard, a looming inflatable figure that rises in multicolor domes and stretches across the park's field. The exhibit, which is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival,...
Niner Times
What we know so far about the Sikh student’s detainment for a kirpan at UNC Charlotte
Note: The individuals involved in this incident have requested to remain anonymous. A Sikh student was detained by UNC Charlotte Police on Thursday, Sept. 22, for wearing a kirpan in Popp Martin Student Union. The incident was brought to light through social media and the student's tweet the following day, containing a video of his interaction with the police. The tweet went viral in less than 24 hours and has amassed over 1.7 million views since. The video has been retweeted at least 14,600 times and shared on various Instagram accounts.
Niner Times
Students are upset Student Body President is not active on Reddit
Student Body President Tatiyana Larson faces criticism from UNC Charlotte students on Reddit due to belief of a lack of communication on the platform. This criticism arises after a campaign promise to maintain communication on Reddit, similar to former Student Body President Dick Beekman. At the start of Larson's campaign...
