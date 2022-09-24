Note: The individuals involved in this incident have requested to remain anonymous. A Sikh student was detained by UNC Charlotte Police on Thursday, Sept. 22, for wearing a kirpan in Popp Martin Student Union. The incident was brought to light through social media and the student's tweet the following day, containing a video of his interaction with the police. The tweet went viral in less than 24 hours and has amassed over 1.7 million views since. The video has been retweeted at least 14,600 times and shared on various Instagram accounts.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO