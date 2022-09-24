Read full article on original website
Tuner Gives Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance A Huge Power Bump
If you've been fortunate enough to drive a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, you will undoubtedly have come away from the experience a little bit shocked. Despite the portly curb weight, the 630-horsepower missile is rather talented at reeling in the horizon without breaking a sweat. But if the neck-snapping 0...
torquenews.com
Next Ford Reveal Is The New Super Duty Truck Lineup
To say that Ford has had lots of news lately is putting it mildly. From new uses for Bluetooth to the reveal of the 7th generation Mustang and its exhibition and comments at the recent Detroit Auto Show, the automaker hardly has had time to catch its breath. It continues next week with the reveal of the 2023 Super Duty lineup.
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina B7 dead after six generations
The BMW 7-Series enters its seventh generation with the redesigned 2023 model unveiled in April, but an Alpina version won't return this time around, the semi-official BMW tuner has confirmed. Alpina earlier in September marked the end of production of its B7 based on the outgoing BMW 7-Series, and confirmed...
BMW Says Electric M Hypercars Could Have More Than 1,300 HP
Even if you haven't been won over by fully electric vehicles yet, it's impossible to deny that they've dramatically shifted the performance benchmarks that once appeared out of reach. The horsepower outputs and acceleration records that are now being achieved are frankly ludicrous, and they wouldn't have been possible without electrification.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny
Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
Here at Electrek, I’ve had the rough job of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years (ok fine, it’s super fun). I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting-edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 BMW Alpina XB7 First Look: The Cure for the Common X7?
When we last checked in with the BMW Alpina XB7, we loved the fact that it delivered M-level performance out of the nearly three-ton, three-row BMW X7 SUV. While the 2023 X7 gets a face lift only a mother could love, the Alpina version—from BMW's now-captured former tuner—seems to round off some of that update's edges while adding more power (and mild hybridization) to the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8. Its scorching performance, however, comes in with an equally hot price.
New BMW M3 CS Will Show Mercedes-AMG Who's Boss
For all the talk about cylinder counts and the sonic superiority of six over four, BMW has got to be at least mildly concerned about the all-new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. Even the most powerful BMW M3, the M3 Competition, is 168 horsepower down compared to its new rival from Stuttgart.
The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made
These are the three rarest Dodge Challengers ever made, plus a few gen-two rarities as well. The post The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Shows Off Second Production Test G700 with Full Interior
Gulfstream’s G700 flight test program is in full swing, and the company recently flew its second production aircraft, known as P2, for the first time. The 7,500-nautical mile-range twinjet is equipped with a full interior and is being used to test maturity, durability, and comfort of the cabin elements.
electrek.co
Huck Cycles Overland is a US-made Mad Max-style electric moped proving popular in big cities
Huck Cycles, a North Carolina electric moped maker, is finding that its off-road optimized electric moped is actually proving quite popular for city riders as well. It’s a surprising finding, considering the bike was originally designed for hunters, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts that wanted a powerful but (relatively) lightweight electric two-wheeler.
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 BMW M2: What We Know So Far
The upcoming BMW M2 promises to be a serious performer. It will produce over 450 horsepower, and might incorporate xDrive all-wheel drive technology to handle sharply. The post 2023 BMW M2: What We Know So Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche 911 GTS Spotted Flexing New Hybrid Powertrain
Porsche has managed to resist electrifying its 911 coupe for as long as possible, but even this iconic sports car has to relent to a changing automotive landscape. This year, a few sightings of the upcoming 911 hybrid have taken place, and Porsche has already confirmed that a heavier plug-in hybrid system won't be used.
techeblog.com
Text-to-Pokemon AI Model Lets You Generate Pokémon from Any Text Description
While the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard in Tokyo looks cool, this ‘Text-to-Pokemon’ AI model might just be cooler. Simply put, put in any text prompt and generate your own Pokémon character without “prompt engineering” required. It was trained on BLIP captioned Pokémon images using two NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs on the Lambda GPU Cloud for around 15,000 step.
