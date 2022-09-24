ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

INSIDER REVEALS 2023 TRADE DEADLINE WITH A SLIGHT MODIFICATION

NHL Insider Chris Johnston announced today that the 2023 Trade Deadline will be on Friday, March 3 at 3:00pm eastern:. The league switching the weekday from Monday to Friday is the only real noteworthy change; the past four deadlines have fallen on a Monday. Perhaps it is a marketing ploy...
ARTEMI PANARIN JESTS ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RECEIVE THE CAPTAIN'S ‘C'

When the New York Rangers named Jacob Trouba captain over the summer, folks all over the NHL were surprised, but inside the Rangers' room, I am not sure that was the case. Trouba obviously has the respect of his teammates, Gallant naming him captain seems like an homage to the late-90s era of captain; Chris Pronger, Darien Hatcher and – dare I say – Scott Stevens?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas

The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
DENVER, CO
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)

The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list

NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More

The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL sets 2023 trade deadline date

The trade deadline festivities have a date. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that this season’s deadline will be on March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET. That’s a Friday, meaning it might be quite the celebration for some hockey fans and a day of remembrance for others. It is also nearly three weeks earlier than this year’s deadline, which was late due to the Olympic break that was built into the schedule. Things are finally getting back to normal on the NHL calendar.
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SHANE WRIGHT WAS FRUSTRATED AT CAMP AFTER BEING BESTED BY AHL COACH IN DRILL

Just before the latest NHL draft, fans got a sense of the player they were getting in Shane Wright. He was slated to go 1st overall, and he made it very clear that he felt he deserved that position. He went fourth overall, and wasn't too pleased about it, something he also expressed. IN this year's rookie camp, it seems Seattle Kraken's youngsters got a sense of what Wright will be like as a teammate.
ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22

Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
Rapid Recap: LA Kings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (OT)

In their second preseason game, the LA Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday in Vegas. An Adrian Kempe power play goal in overtime gave the LA Kings their first win of the preseason. It was a much more veteran lineup on Monday for the Kings...
Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1

The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rapid Recap: San Jose Sharks 3, LA Kings 2 (OT)

Jonathan Quick stopped 17 of 18 shots in just over 33 minutes of ice time, while Matt Villalta allowed two goals on 10 shots in his 30 minutes and 22 seconds of time between the pipes. Luke Kunin‘s goal 6:25 into the first period would be the lone marker in...
SAN JOSE, CA

