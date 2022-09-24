Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Vitali Kravtsov wants to ‘redeem’ himself, and NY Rangers make first cuts
Vitali Kravtsov is looking to put his difficult past with the New York Rangers organization behind him. After several tumultuous seasons since being the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 22 year-old forward is ready to prove his worth. “I’ve definitely made a lot of noise previously...
markerzone.com
INSIDER REVEALS 2023 TRADE DEADLINE WITH A SLIGHT MODIFICATION
NHL Insider Chris Johnston announced today that the 2023 Trade Deadline will be on Friday, March 3 at 3:00pm eastern:. The league switching the weekday from Monday to Friday is the only real noteworthy change; the past four deadlines have fallen on a Monday. Perhaps it is a marketing ploy...
Yardbarker
Jake Muzzin skates, Denis Malgin being tested on second line: Leafs Camp Report
After a much needed day off, the Maple Leafs got back to work on Monday in what’s now the end of training camp and the beginning of preseason, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. Toronto began this week with two groups of skaters, though each group did have some...
markerzone.com
ARTEMI PANARIN JESTS ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RECEIVE THE CAPTAIN'S ‘C'
When the New York Rangers named Jacob Trouba captain over the summer, folks all over the NHL were surprised, but inside the Rangers' room, I am not sure that was the case. Trouba obviously has the respect of his teammates, Gallant naming him captain seems like an homage to the late-90s era of captain; Chris Pronger, Darien Hatcher and – dare I say – Scott Stevens?
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
markerzone.com
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers first preseason game a chance for some to ‘play their tails off’
The New York Rangers will kick off their first of six preseason games on the schedule. Tonight the opponent is the rival New York Islanders and head coach Gerard Gallant would like to see his charges play hard. “It’s our first game of the preseason and you want to work...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list
NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
NHL sets 2023 trade deadline date
The trade deadline festivities have a date. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that this season’s deadline will be on March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET. That’s a Friday, meaning it might be quite the celebration for some hockey fans and a day of remembrance for others. It is also nearly three weeks earlier than this year’s deadline, which was late due to the Olympic break that was built into the schedule. Things are finally getting back to normal on the NHL calendar.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT WAS FRUSTRATED AT CAMP AFTER BEING BESTED BY AHL COACH IN DRILL
Just before the latest NHL draft, fans got a sense of the player they were getting in Shane Wright. He was slated to go 1st overall, and he made it very clear that he felt he deserved that position. He went fourth overall, and wasn't too pleased about it, something he also expressed. IN this year's rookie camp, it seems Seattle Kraken's youngsters got a sense of what Wright will be like as a teammate.
markerzone.com
ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22
Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
Yardbarker
Rapid Recap: LA Kings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (OT)
In their second preseason game, the LA Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday in Vegas. An Adrian Kempe power play goal in overtime gave the LA Kings their first win of the preseason. It was a much more veteran lineup on Monday for the Kings...
Cassidy's First Live-Game Evaluation of Vegas Limited By Penalties
The Vegas Golden Knights received nine minor penalties in their preseason loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
Rangers Update: Please don’t hit the Goalie
The Rangers are in full training camp mode and as head coach Gerard Gallant put it: “last spring is over.” Whatever the Rangers looked like this time last year is over as well as forwards Ryan Strome, Andrew Copp and Frank Vatrano are no longer wearing the time honored Blueshirt sweater.
Yardbarker
Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1
The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
NBC Sports
Hart held out of scrimmage, Tortorella talks Allison's fight and more on Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers definitely earned their off day Monday. Broken into four groups at training camp, the team held two more scrimmages Sunday and four practice sessions the morning after its preseason opener. Just like Friday, the scrimmages were followed by drills and laps of conditioning. "Why...
Yardbarker
Rapid Recap: San Jose Sharks 3, LA Kings 2 (OT)
Jonathan Quick stopped 17 of 18 shots in just over 33 minutes of ice time, while Matt Villalta allowed two goals on 10 shots in his 30 minutes and 22 seconds of time between the pipes. Luke Kunin‘s goal 6:25 into the first period would be the lone marker in...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE FIRST CUTS, ISSUE INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF PRE-SEASON OPENER VS NEW JERSEY
The Montreal Canadiens will take to the ice on Monday night at the Bell Centre for their first game of the pre-season against the New Jersey Devils. But several hours before puck drop, the Canadiens issued a few injury updates and made their first cuts of training camp. First with...
