The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Chicago P.D. will say goodbye to a major character in Season 10, and the star has confirmed the news in a statement.
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
While Jeopardy! fans may be eager to get back into regular gameplay, ABC is gearing up for the primetime iteration of the adjacent Celebrity Jeopardy! which is set to kick off on Sunday, September 25. In an exclusive first look at Celebrity Jeopardy! we’re giving fans a sneak peek at...
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. Kidd’s former academy classmate joins Firehouse 51. Brett and Violet reflect on their relationships. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Hold on Tight”. Release date: September 21, 2022 at...
Jeff Garlin has officially been killed off The Goldbergs about a month after the show first revealed its dark plans for his character. Garlin — who exited the ABC sitcom last season following an HR investigation into his onset behavior — was written off the show in last night’s Season 10 premiere.
“We are now beginning our final descent.” Isn’t that statement, announced over the intercom of an empty plane, an eerie way to end the Manifest trailer for the fourth and final season?. The 10 episodes from Part 1 of the drama’s final season premiere on Netflix on November...
It may be difficult to recall, 12 years on, how innovative and positively shocking the first season of The Walking Dead was when it aired on AMC in October through December of 2010. The inaugural season accomplished many things, amongst them launching the careers of Jon Bernthal and Steven Yeun, reinvigorating that of Norman Reedus, and proving that Andrew Lincoln could play more than the world's creepiest sign twirler.
News of the Criminal Minds revival at Paramount+ has been developing quickly in recent weeks with the streamer confirming last week that the new episodes will carry with them a new title, Criminal Minds: Evolution. The series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this fall. Additional news about the new episodes confirmed that Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford has also joined the cast of the revival playing a character called Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. Gilford's role will be as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.
UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
Stranger Things season 4 has produced a hilarious blooper reel. Despite its cast's best efforts – Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, David Harbour and Noah Schnapp in particular – they couldn't quite reach the sweet spot for every single take, and that's where compilations like these come in.
It's finally time for your favorite stars to show off their trivia skills. In a teaser for the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!, new host Mayim Bialik quizzes familiar Hollywood faces like funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, Reggie Watts, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu. "These stars are ready for primetime!"...
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
It seems like everybody hates them just for the sake of it. I quite enjoy them. Does anyone here watch them because they actually like them? I want to join the threads on the episodes but I don't want to seem out of place lol. No and I say that...
Arthur Fowler snr (brain haemorrhage) Pauline Fowler (Brain haemorrhage) Angie watts (off screen alcoholism) Andy o brien (ran over by car) Pete Beale (off screen murdered) Pauline Fowler (Brain haemorrhage) I voted for Pauline, as I think the character's final months were handled very poorly overall the way they turned...
