Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Dismantles Camp of Hundreds of the Houseless

Santa Cruz Dismantles Camp of Hundreds of Homeless People. In a move called a “crime against humanity,” the city of Santa Cruz, CA is evicting an estimated 300 people living in wall-to-wall tents running along a riverbed right next to this largely wealthy city’s downtown. The City has divided the camp into sections separated by fences and is dismantling the camp one section at time. On the first day a young man was seen pulling his few possessions in a wheeled cart with a broken bike. A woman was dragging a large suitcase. Another woman was wrapping a scarf around her head without the convenience of a mirror, on her way to work.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'

Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet

As the relative calm of the afternoon fades into the temperate air of the evening, quiet suburbs across our nation are cut by familiar melodies. Folks of any city know the familiar tune of their local ice cream man, with their renditions of “Turkey in the Straw” blaring as they drive through lanes and up avenues. But when folks hear “La Cucaracha” in San Jose, California, people know that the panadería man is outside.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose's Christmas in the Park to Return Without Ice Rink

The winter holidays are still a ways away but there’s already a big change coming for one longtime South Bay tradition. The Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Rink, a fixture near San Jose’s Christmas in the Park, won’t be part of the festivities this year. The traditional ice...
lookout.co

Coastal Haven, a lifelong home for people with disabilities, rings in its first anniversary

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The first thing you notice when you walk around the community Heidi Cartan and Phillipe Habib built is how quiet it is. Opposite the picturesque Common Roots Farm, known for its strawberries, dahlias and bleating sheep, nine colorful bungalows stretch out in two rows against the backdrop of the densely wooded Pogonip Creek, just north of the Harvey West area of Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA

