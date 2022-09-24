ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Football Column: Ohio's defense is one of the worst in FBS

There is a lot to unpack from Ohio’s 59-52 win over Fordham Saturday, but first I want to take a look at some of the raw numbers, because they are absurd. The two teams combined for 111 points, 1332 total yards and 60 first downs. They averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game, which is just a ridiculous pace. It wasn’t all exciting, though, as each team also had 11 penalties for over 100 yards.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play

To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
ATHENS, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
CLEVELAND, OH
thepostathens.com

Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU

Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
ATHENS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
1049 The Edge

Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
CLEVELAND, OH

