Football Column: Ohio's defense is one of the worst in FBS
There is a lot to unpack from Ohio’s 59-52 win over Fordham Saturday, but first I want to take a look at some of the raw numbers, because they are absurd. The two teams combined for 111 points, 1332 total yards and 60 first downs. They averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game, which is just a ridiculous pace. It wasn’t all exciting, though, as each team also had 11 penalties for over 100 yards.
Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play
To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Returns To The Lineup For Columbus In Series Finale Against Toledo
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night.
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU
Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News. The accident occurred on State Road just south of State...
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Video: Bodycam released from Myles Garrett’s rollover crash
The Medina County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from the rollover crash that sent Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Kent State responds to mold issue in campus dorms
Kent State University has responded to reports of mold in dorm rooms on campus.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
What we know today about Myles Garrett’s car crash, whether the Post Malone concert is happening in Cleveland tonight, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get up to date on the latest we know about Myles Garrett’s car crash in Medina County, whether Post Malone’s...
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
