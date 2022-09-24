Read full article on original website
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
Stephen Dyer: 98 Percent of Ohio Charter School Graduates are Less Prepared for Post-Graduate World Than Students in Youngstown City Schools
Stephen Dyer is here with some alarming news about students in Ohio’s far-reaching charter school system. On a new measure called “Students in the 4-year Graduation Cohort who Completed a Pathway and are Prepared for College or Career Success”, only 9 percent of Ohio’s potential Charter School graduates met those qualifications. More than 36 percent of Ohio’s public school district students met those qualifications.
High school principal hired
The Sept. 13 Saucon Valley school board meeting was brief but busy, with several noteworthy agenda items of interest during its barely 20-minute runtime. The board officially filled a four-plus month high school head principal vacancy. Current Pocono Mountain East HS Assistant Principal Walter Pawlowski was hired to replace Tamara Gary – who abruptly resigned shortly before the end of the 2021-22 academic year – without objection.
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but the push to make that happen soon is almost certain to begin when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it...
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
Unique Traditions in Pennsylvania for the Whole Family
Founded by William Penn in 1682, Pennsylvania boasts a diverse and lengthy history, studded with the influence of many cultures. With the fifth largest population in the United States and 67 counties that span a wide array of topographies and communities, Pennsylvania is perfectly primed to play host to a menagerie of unique traditions, events, and destinations. Below, we’ve listed some of the more distinctive things you’ll come across in our great state, that everyone in the family can enjoy.
Pennsylvania to create three new state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice
Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
Daylight saving time 2022: When do clocks ‘fall back’ this year?
There’s a chill in the air, and days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly at a close. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday,...
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: What you need...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
Mastriano fails miserably at true leadership | PennLive letters
I recently read an excellent opinion piece written by the Editorial Board of the New York Times on leadership and how our democracy needs leaders who display “principled acts … of political bravery.” My thoughts immediately went to Pennsylvania’s wannabe state leader, Doug Mastriano, who has become the national poster boy of right-wing extremism.
