ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

Siegel High School Beta Club Competes at Nationals

The Siegel High School Beta Club leadership team recently competed with Beta Club members at the National Beta Club Regional Leadership Summit in Sevierville, Tennessee, winning 3 awards–Collaboration Connection, Lead Outside the Box, and Outstanding Leadership School. Students develop skills while working in groups to accomplish a collective goal. Judging criteria is based upon creativity, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and presentation skills. Siegel now qualifies for the National Beta Club Convention being held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June of 2023.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
murfreesboro.com

Kings Hammer Murfreesboro Announces New Tournament Sponsor

Kings Hammer Murfreesboro is excited to announce Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro the Official Tournament and Event Sponsor for the 2022/2023 Season! Kings Hammer Murfreesboro is delighted to collaborate with such an amazing community partner in Murfreesboro. Bo Trivett, Owner of Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro stated, “We’re very excited...
MURFREESBORO, TN
yr.media

My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI

Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
NASHVILLE, TN
healthleadersmedia.com

New Divisional CFO Will Take Over at Vanderbilt University Hospital in October

Chris Wilde currently serves as executive vice president and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health. — Vanderbilt University Hospital—a Nashville-based medical provider with over $4 billion in total revenue—has appointed Chris Wilde, executive vice president, and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health, as its new Divisional CFO. Wilde will step into the role on October 31, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for RaganSmith Associates, Inc

Congratulations to RaganSmith Associates, Inc for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 4pm. RaganSmith Associates, Inc is located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2J (The Fountains – second floor), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-546-6050.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu#Federal Student Aid#Linus College#The True Blue Preview#The Student Union Commons
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County to see $17M investment in state-wide broadband expansion

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced a series of grants totaling $53.4 million meant to boost rural broadband internet infrastructure, including $14 million for projects in Williamson County. According to a TDECD news release, the grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 homes and businesses...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
murfreesboro.com

Calling all Sponsors for the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off

“Indian Hills Golf Club is hosting the Turkey Tee Off golf tournament this year,” announced Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “The Child Advocacy Center is calling all sponsors for the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off.”. The Turkey Tee Off golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

The Renaissance Man of Winchester

Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
WINCHESTER, TN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

Fall ‘Cops and Bobbers’ Event Registration Opens

Following the success of the inaugural Cops and Bobbers event, the La Vergne Police Department is excited to announce a fall date for the event. The bank fishing event is held at Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp on Saturday, October 15. Officers provide everything kids need to learn how to fish, including hooks, bait, and fishing rods. Officers will be matched up with pre-registered kids from the community to teach them fishing basics like casting and baiting a line. This is a registration-only event and walk-ups are not encouraged.
LA VERGNE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Water Department Addresses Water Discoloration

Cookeville Water Department customers experiencing discolored water Monday do not have reason for concern. Water Department Director Barry Turner said the discoloration occurred after a water main break on Sunday. “That sort of caused some reverse flow on one of the lines and increased velocity by having one of the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, kids of all ages, sizes and abilities ran inside to play the new Miles Together Inclusive Playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood. After more than two years of planning, dreaming, fundraising and constructing, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.
BRENTWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy