Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesboro.com
Siegel High School Beta Club Competes at Nationals
The Siegel High School Beta Club leadership team recently competed with Beta Club members at the National Beta Club Regional Leadership Summit in Sevierville, Tennessee, winning 3 awards–Collaboration Connection, Lead Outside the Box, and Outstanding Leadership School. Students develop skills while working in groups to accomplish a collective goal. Judging criteria is based upon creativity, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and presentation skills. Siegel now qualifies for the National Beta Club Convention being held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June of 2023.
Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video
Lambda GSA along with Tech Players- the school's official drama club- says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesboro.com
Kings Hammer Murfreesboro Announces New Tournament Sponsor
Kings Hammer Murfreesboro is excited to announce Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro the Official Tournament and Event Sponsor for the 2022/2023 Season! Kings Hammer Murfreesboro is delighted to collaborate with such an amazing community partner in Murfreesboro. Bo Trivett, Owner of Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro stated, “We’re very excited...
yr.media
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
healthleadersmedia.com
New Divisional CFO Will Take Over at Vanderbilt University Hospital in October
Chris Wilde currently serves as executive vice president and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health. — Vanderbilt University Hospital—a Nashville-based medical provider with over $4 billion in total revenue—has appointed Chris Wilde, executive vice president, and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health, as its new Divisional CFO. Wilde will step into the role on October 31, 2022.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for RaganSmith Associates, Inc
Congratulations to RaganSmith Associates, Inc for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 4pm. RaganSmith Associates, Inc is located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2J (The Fountains – second floor), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-546-6050.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County to see $17M investment in state-wide broadband expansion
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced a series of grants totaling $53.4 million meant to boost rural broadband internet infrastructure, including $14 million for projects in Williamson County. According to a TDECD news release, the grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 homes and businesses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesboro.com
Calling all Sponsors for the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off
“Indian Hills Golf Club is hosting the Turkey Tee Off golf tournament this year,” announced Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “The Child Advocacy Center is calling all sponsors for the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off.”. The Turkey Tee Off golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
Sidelines
The Renaissance Man of Winchester
Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
murfreesboro.com
Fall ‘Cops and Bobbers’ Event Registration Opens
Following the success of the inaugural Cops and Bobbers event, the La Vergne Police Department is excited to announce a fall date for the event. The bank fishing event is held at Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp on Saturday, October 15. Officers provide everything kids need to learn how to fish, including hooks, bait, and fishing rods. Officers will be matched up with pre-registered kids from the community to teach them fishing basics like casting and baiting a line. This is a registration-only event and walk-ups are not encouraged.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Water Department Addresses Water Discoloration
Cookeville Water Department customers experiencing discolored water Monday do not have reason for concern. Water Department Director Barry Turner said the discoloration occurred after a water main break on Sunday. “That sort of caused some reverse flow on one of the lines and increased velocity by having one of the...
WSMV
Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, kids of all ages, sizes and abilities ran inside to play the new Miles Together Inclusive Playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood. After more than two years of planning, dreaming, fundraising and constructing, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
Comments / 0