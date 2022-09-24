ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

President Biden Declares State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian Barrels Toward Florida

On Saturday, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida. The declaration comes as Tropical Storm Ian gained intensity and hurled toward the tropical state. The President’s recent announcement comes after he postponed a trip to southern Florida. Biden was set to be in the sunshine state on Tuesday when he had plans to discuss health care in Fort Lauderdale. Afterward, he was set to attend a Democratic National Committee event in Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Florida scrambles to prepare as Hurricane Ian churns toward coast

TAMPA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - (Sept. 26, story corrects to delete extraneous word "in" in paragraph 6) Residents across Florida scrambled to place sandbags around their homes and stockpile emergency supplies on Monday, emptying store shelves as Hurricane Ian spun toward the state carrying high winds, torrential rains and a powerful storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Watches Issued For Florida Keys Ahead of Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is currently in the Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to track near the Cayman Islands and western Cuba Monday into Tuesday. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Hurricane Ian: Mandatory Evacuations Start as Storm Starts to Move In

Parts of Florida began enacting mandatory evacuations on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including the city of Tampa. The state's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning, announcing the plan to facilitate evacuations. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit Florida starting on Tuesday, with the brunt of the impact coming on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba, aims at Florida as possible Cat 4

A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.Officials in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province set up 55 shelters, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian's expected landfall early Tuesday as a major hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet (4.3 meters) of storm surge. “Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gulf Coast#National Hurricane Center#Florida Keys#Cayman Brac#Grand Cayman#Tropical Storm Ian#Floridians
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Ian, now a major hurricane, threatens Cuba and Florida

Ian strengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane just before making landfall over western Cuba on Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. State of play: The now-major hurricane continued to strengthen after making landfall in Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the NHC said in a 4:30am tweet. The storm's outer rain band began on Monday night lashing coastal areas of Florida, where it could hit as a Category 4 hurricane as early as Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Strengthening Hurricane Ian closes in on Cuba and Florida

Hurricane Ian was nearing Cuba on Monday night as Florida began being lashed by the outer bands of the Category 2 storm — which the National Hurricane Center warns could rapidly intensify into a Category 4 by midweek. State of play: Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 105...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Nasa calls off Artemis l launch as Tropical Storm Ian escalates into powerful hurricane headed for Florida

Nasa has called off the launch of its Artemis l moon rocket and Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency across parts of the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Ian is set to intensify into a powerful hurricane over the coming days.The space agency’s team announced on Saturday morning that – after holding a planning meeting – they had decided to postpone Tuesday’s launch attempt amid concerns about the upcoming extreme weather.“NASA is foregoing a launch opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian,” the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Florida braces for impact as Ian becomes a menacing hurricane

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning, as authorities and residents in Florida kept a cautious eye on the storm rumbling northward through the Caribbean. "Additional rapid strengthening is expected today," warned the NHC in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida's western coast by mid-week.Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend, expanding an initial order that covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies Into Hurricane as It Heads for Florida

Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels toward Cuba and Florida over the next few days. Forecasters say Ian will rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as soon as late Monday, with authorities in Cuba suspending classes and beginning evacuations before the storm hits the western part of the island. A likely landfall in Florida is expected around the middle of the week. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency with fears that floods, rainfall, and powerful winds are set to sweep across the region. “We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday. “But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” he said, adding: “Even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”Read it at Associated Press
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy