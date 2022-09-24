ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave

PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
PASCO, WA
Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser

West Benton Fire reports that the fire is contained and that crews have stopped fighting it and are currently letting it burn itself out. According to West Benton Fire Rescue, State Route 221 reopened and firefighting operations have stopped. PROSSER, Wash. UPDATE: 6:10 p.m. Highway 221 has been closed for...
PROSSER, WA
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Located, Arrested in Pennsylvania

We don't know why he was clear across the country, but he was located quickly. US Marshalls help apprehend Lincoln-Grant County murder suspect. We suspect a recent ATM photo of Charles Bergman, 54, of Moses Lake, is linked to how fast he was located. Bergman was located and apprehended going...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location

Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
KENNEWICK, WA
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland

West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Fire in Pendleton RV park destroys two homes

PENDLETON — Fire ripped through two homes Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, at a Pendleton recreational vehicle park. The three occupants of were unharmed, but the blaze killed two dogs. Pendleton Fire & Ambulance Chief Jim Critchley said the department received the call at 2:50 p.m. about the fire at...
PENDLETON, OR
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA
Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Moses Lake Homeowner Shot During Robbery

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot during a robbery at a home in Moses Lake on Sunday. The incident occurred in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast at around 6 a.m. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the victim was the home’s owner....
MOSES LAKE, WA
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
YAKIMA, WA
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KENNEWICK, WA

