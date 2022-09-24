ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uabsports.com

UAB Women’s Tennis Has Strong Doubles Showing at Samford Round Robin #1

BIRMINGHAM - The UAB's women's tennis continued the Fall season across town participating in the Samford Round Robin #1. For the second straight week, the Blazer doubles teams dominated. UAB won four of its five matches over opponents from Tulane, Samford and Middle Tennessee. The highlight was Sydney Clarke and Annalisa Smith making a comback from 0-5 to win 7-5 against Samford on Friday. On Saturday, Clarke and Enya Ratkic fought off match point against Tulane to take a 7-5 victory.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Maida Hits Milestone in Blazers' Win Over 49ers

CHARLOTTE – The UAB Volleyball team (6-8, 1-1 C-USA) closed out their match against the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-2 C-USA) with a straight set win in Halton Arena on Sunday. The Blazers now split their conference record at one apiece. "We stayed really tough when things weren't going our...
CHARLOTTE, NC
uabsports.com

Beyer, Presley Lead UAB Women’s Soccer Past Florida Atlantic 1-0

BIRMINGHAM –Carlyn Presley's goal in the 14th minute was all the scoring the UAB women's soccer team needed in its 1-0 victory over Florida Atlantic on Sunday afternoon. Eve Beyer recorded her second consecutive clean sheet as the Blazers remained unblemished in Conference USA play at 3-0-0 and improved for 6-2-2 overall.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7

CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Volleyball#Unc Charlotte#Blazers#Uab Volleyball Falls#Bartow Arena#Fernanda#Toppers
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?

The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Body of missing boater on Lay Lake has been found

The body of a boater who went missing Saturday on Lay Lake was recovered around 8 am. Sunday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the deceased boater as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. Etheridge’s body was recovered near the same location in which he went...
HOOVER, AL
wvua23.com

Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama

BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy