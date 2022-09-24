Gone are the days of feeling the need to spend $25-plus on a prestige bronzer from Sephora; these days, there are plenty of incredible drugstore alternatives to choose from. When shopping for the best drugstore bronzers, consider whether you prefer a matte or shimmery finish. Matte will always be a better option if you want to use your bronzer for contouring, too. And for those with oily skin, matte bronzers are especially preferred, as they tend to include oil-absorbing ingredients like talc and silica. Shimmer bronzers, on the other hand, will add an all-over glow, and can even double as a highlighter if you pick one up in a lighter shade. You can also try a cream bronzer if you prefer a more natural, dewy look sans shimmer, or if you tend to find products you can apply with your fingers easier to use. No matter what your preference, you'll want to look for a bronzer that's one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone, and be sure to invest in a great bronzer blush for blending.

MAKEUP ・ 24 DAYS AGO