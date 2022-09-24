Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostathens.com
Football Column: Ohio's defense is one of the worst in FBS
There is a lot to unpack from Ohio’s 59-52 win over Fordham Saturday, but first I want to take a look at some of the raw numbers, because they are absurd. The two teams combined for 111 points, 1332 total yards and 60 first downs. They averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game, which is just a ridiculous pace. It wasn’t all exciting, though, as each team also had 11 penalties for over 100 yards.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play
To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
columbusmessenger.com
Balancing life on the gridiron with life as a medical professional
Heidelberg University football lineman Wally Kalinowski knows what it is like to deliver pain, but as a registered nurse, he also knows how to treat and offer relief from pain. “I played offensive line in high school, specifically left guard,” said Kalinowski, a 2019 graduate of Canal Winchester High School...
thepostathens.com
Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU
Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
thepostathens.com
Absolutely Abby: Is informal recruitment better than formal rush?
September is coming to a close, and so is Ohio University’s sorority recruitment. Rushing had never crossed my mind until I saw that it was a possible cost reduction for sophomore year housing, and that’s why part of me actually considered it. Now that the informal rush is gearing up, I considered taking the opportunity, but have ultimately decided against it.
Visit the World's Largest Ropes Course Here in Ohio
Home to an ATV park, treetops course, paintball fields, and tons of exciting live performances throughout the year, the NevilleBillie Adventure Park in Logan makes for an exhilarating day trip. This park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAZ
Car crash kills one
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dispatchers tell WSAZ a person has died in a single-car crash. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on Millfield Road in Athens County. According to dispatchers, troopers cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
Apples with a story: Ohio orchard grows fruit from around the world
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – The beginning of fall brings out a lot of people to the traditional U-Pick apple orchard. There is one orchard in central Ohio that is anything but traditional. Here, you won’t find a store where you can buy decorations, there’s no hot cider, and there’s not even a maze for you […]
WTAP
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in front of Warren High School. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car. The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepostathens.com
Athens Community Music School provides accessible music education
Athens, Ohio is known for many hidden treasures, especially when it comes to music, and Athens Community Music School is just one of those. Founded in 1979, the Athens Community Music School, or ACMS, has been the principal source of music instruction in Southeast Ohio. Located in Glidden Hall, the...
Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portsmouth Times
City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project
PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 11: Final autopsy introduced in Wagner trial as firearms expert goes over bullets
WAVERLY, Ohio — Monday started the third week of trial in George W. Wagner IV’s eight-count homicide case in Pike County. He’s facing a slew of charges connected to the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family. On the eleventh day of trial, we saw a BCI agent...
thepostathens.com
Here’s the best vegan options on Court Street
Athens, Ohio, is home to various delicious eateries. As new students adjust to life on campus, one may wonder, "Where and what can a vegan eat on Court Street?" Well, vegans and non-vegans looking to try something new, look no further. Here are the best vegan meal options on everyone's favorite street:
Scammers pretending to be Scioto County deputies
SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of phone scammers. The sheriff’s office say they have received multiple calls from residents regarding the scam. Deputies say residents have reported that the Caller ID from the scam call indicates the calls are allegedly coming from the “Scioto […]
Comments / 0