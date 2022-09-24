ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

calbears.com

Bears Repeat As Battle In The Bay Champs

SAN FRANCISCO/NAPA, Calif. – Yuta Kikuchi and Carl Emil Overbeck repeated as the doubles champions at the Battle in the Bay Classic on Sunday, with the duo defeating Cal men's tennis teammates Lucas Magnaudet and Ryder Jackson, 8-6, in the final, as the tournament came to a close. The...
NAPA, CA
calbears.com

No. 1 Bears Defeat No. 5 USC

STANFORD - The No. 1 California men's water polo team held off No. 5 USC in a tight contest to secure third place at the 2022 MPSF Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Stanford's Avery Aquatic Center. In the first meeting between the two teams since Cal defeated the Trojans in...
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Jaydn Ott Picks Up Multiple Honors

BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott piled up the honors Monday following his performance at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium last Saturday when he rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in Cal's 49-31 victory over Arizona. Ott's multiple honors include 247Sports True Freshman of the Week, FWAA Freshman Focus Selection, Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Rose Bowl Game Pac-12 Player of the Week.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Sweeps BITB Semis To Set Up All-Bears Doubles Final

SAN FRANCISCO/NAPA, Calif. – The Cal men's tennis team swept the doubles semifinals of the Battle in the Bay Classic on Saturday to set up an all-Golden Bears Sunday final at the California Tennis Club, with one Cal duo upsetting the nation's top-ranked team to advance in the San Francisco tournament.
NAPA, CA
calbears.com

Ott Leads Cal To 49-31 Win Over Arizona

BERKELEY — Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and the Cal football team opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder...
BERKELEY, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox40

These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says

(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mediafeed.org

Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?

The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
BERKELEY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

Undergraduate student dies in car accident

Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fleet Week returns to Bay Area steeped in military history

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- When Admiral "Bull" Halsey made a triumphant return under the Golden Gate Bridge after World War II, it was perhaps the most climactic Fleet Week in history. But the history of the military in the Bay Area started long before that, when the Spanish accidently wandered into the bay and instantly realized its value. In 1776, it was decided to establish a permanent Army post there. They called it "El Presidio de San Francisco." Historian John A. Martini says, with the mile-wide Golden Gate being the only opening to the Bay, it made for a perfect military situation."You...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA
travellemming.com

17 Napa Wineries & Vineyards (Best of Napa Valley in 2022)

There’s no vacation quite like an escape to the rolling hills of the Napa wineries. Vineyards that are laden with mature purple and green fruit stretch across the landscape for as far as the eye can see. A trip to Napa Valley wouldn’t be complete without exploring some of the region’s unrivaled wineries.
NAPA COUNTY, CA

