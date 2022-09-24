SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- When Admiral "Bull" Halsey made a triumphant return under the Golden Gate Bridge after World War II, it was perhaps the most climactic Fleet Week in history. But the history of the military in the Bay Area started long before that, when the Spanish accidently wandered into the bay and instantly realized its value. In 1776, it was decided to establish a permanent Army post there. They called it "El Presidio de San Francisco." Historian John A. Martini says, with the mile-wide Golden Gate being the only opening to the Bay, it made for a perfect military situation."You...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO