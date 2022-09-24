Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
WOWT
Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
WOWT
Hanson Park gazebo fire
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated:...
WOWT
Neighbors react after Hanscom Park gazebo destroyed by arson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are looking into what appears to have been an arson at Hanscom Park Monday morning. Three fires were set, one of them destroying the park’s beloved, decades-old gazebo. “It’s just heartbreaking because it’s such a beautiful thing, and it’s just sad we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
klkntv.com
Two arrested after separate pursuits, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested this weekend after pursuits on opposite sides of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Saturday evening, a Dodge Challenger was seen going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper later saw the vehicle going...
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at NW 19th and West O St. Lincoln Police said the collision occurred...
WOWT
‘Quite worrisome’: Fremont Fire Department deals with applicant shortage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the U.S., fire departments wait for their next firefighter applicant to fulfill the current labor shortage. A shortage that rose since the start of the pandemic. Fremont Fire Department has only hired four to five applicants this year. “Twenty years ago we used to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
WOWT
Omaha Fire Department knocks down house fire Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a Saturday morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 11:43 a.m. Saturday crews were sent to the area of 38th and Hamilton Street for a house fire. When crews arrived they could see smoke and fire showing from the back...
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
News Channel Nebraska
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
WOWT
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
Comments / 0