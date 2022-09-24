ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF students share study abroad experiences at Burnett Honors College’s showcase

UCF’s Burnett Honors College hosted its first ever Study Abroad Showcase on Wednesday where students discussed their experiences while studying overseas. Julianna Merotto, a senior political science major, said she realized how much she takes for granted while studying abroad in Guatemala this summer. “What would it be like...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF Ginsburg Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Andrea Guzmán still remembers the day she accepted the position as UCF’s first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion — a position that allowed her to lead the Ginsburg Center for Inclusion and Community Engagement. Guzmán said its first hurdle was determining which areas the university...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3, Central Florida prepares for impact

Ian became a Category 3 hurricane overnight, prompting storm and hurricane warnings across large portions of Florida as it continues to travel over western Cuba. Updated cone of uncertainty models from the National Hurricane Center have Ian shifting slightly over to the Northeast beginning 8 a.m. Thursday making its way to Central Florida. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties with several more counties under Tropical Storm Warnings.
FLORIDA STATE
15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week

Orange County Public Schools has no plans to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to an update shared by the school on Sunday. "At this time, there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday," they said Sunday evening. "You will receive another update tomorrow evening as we get more information on the storm’s path." The announcement comes as Central Florida is staring down a possible category 4 hurricane making landfall.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

