Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Famous Floridians: Bob RossJoAnn RyanFlorida State
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF students share study abroad experiences at Burnett Honors College’s showcase
UCF’s Burnett Honors College hosted its first ever Study Abroad Showcase on Wednesday where students discussed their experiences while studying overseas. Julianna Merotto, a senior political science major, said she realized how much she takes for granted while studying abroad in Guatemala this summer. “What would it be like...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Ginsburg Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Andrea Guzmán still remembers the day she accepted the position as UCF’s first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion — a position that allowed her to lead the Ginsburg Center for Inclusion and Community Engagement. Guzmán said its first hurdle was determining which areas the university...
Hurricane Ian Makes Many Aspects of SMU at UCF Plans Difficult
Making preparations for the SMU at UCF game is not easy because of Hurricane Ian.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
fox35orlando.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3, Central Florida prepares for impact
Ian became a Category 3 hurricane overnight, prompting storm and hurricane warnings across large portions of Florida as it continues to travel over western Cuba. Updated cone of uncertainty models from the National Hurricane Center have Ian shifting slightly over to the Northeast beginning 8 a.m. Thursday making its way to Central Florida. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties with several more counties under Tropical Storm Warnings.
15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando
When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
WESH
Shoppers rush to Central Florida stores as some supplies run out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Louis Smith was happy to find water along with some other items popular with shoppers who are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Generators and the gasoline cans used to keep them running for a few days are going fast. But water has been in the highest demand.
disneyfoodblog.com
Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Orlando Domino’s to Operate Under New Management
Mr. Salerno ensures that “people are first” will be a guiding principle during his tenure.
WESH
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week
Orange County Public Schools has no plans to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to an update shared by the school on Sunday. "At this time, there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday," they said Sunday evening. "You will receive another update tomorrow evening as we get more information on the storm’s path." The announcement comes as Central Florida is staring down a possible category 4 hurricane making landfall.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando still in projected path of Hurricane Ian: What time should you be indoors?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is heading toward Florida with landfall expected on Wednesday on the southwest part of the state. The system is now a major Category 4 storm, but is expected to weaken once it hits land. According to the latest track released at 5 a.m. from the...
