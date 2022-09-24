ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Volleyball Stumbles Against #18 West Texas A&M

SAN ANTONIO – Improving every set, the St. Mary's Volleyball Team was unable to overcome the #18 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs on Saturday afternoon, falling 25-12, 25-18, 25-21. The Rattlers (6-9, 2-2 Lone Star Conference) not only improved in points scored, but also in hitting and sideout percentages each set. For the first time this season, juniorBrianna Morris-Worth (Yukon, Okla.) led the team in kills with eight.
CANYON, TX
Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record

De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA

SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso

El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
EL PASO, TX
Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert

EL PASO, Texas --A family is searching for answers after the tragic loss of one of their own. 18-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. lived with his parents and his youngest sister, who has Down syndrome. Sanchez also had a form of high functioning Down syndrome, living a very normal life. They had just moved to El The post Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX

