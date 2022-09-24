Read full article on original website
Clemson in Sixth Place After First Round of Folds of Honor Collegiate
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kian Rose shot a one-under-par 71 to lead Clemson to a sixth-place team standing after the first round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Tigers had a team score of six-over-par 294 in the opening round on the par 72 American Dunes Course that was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened just last year.
McFadden, Uiagalelei Earn ACC Weekly Awards
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week) and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Quarterback of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s thrilling 51-45 double-overtime win against No. 21/16 Wake Forest on Saturday.
📸 Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Wake Forest
All photos are courtesy of Clemson Athletics. Photos were taken by Dawson Powers (Clemson Athletics) and David Platt (Clemson Athletics).
No. 1 Wake Forest Defeats Clemson 6-1
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-0, 3-0 ACC) outscored the No. 10 Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-2 ACC) 6-1 Saturday night at Historic Riggs Field. Despite outshooting Wake Forest with 19 shots to Wake’s 14, Clemson was only able to get the ball to the back of the net once.
Clemson to Host ESPN’s College GameDay
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations...
Tigers Fall to Wake Forest on Sunday
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (9-5, 0-2 ACC) fell to Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC) in three sets on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The Tigers were led by juniors Cate Long and Camryn Hannah, who tallied 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Wake Forest strung together early...
Tigers Complete Day Two of Clemson Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team continued its solid play on the second day of the Clemson Invitational, registering a doubles win courtesy of Trey Stinchcomb and Matt Pitts and six overall singles victories. The day was highlighted by a sweep of three straight wins for Stinchcomb.
Holder Cards Program-Record 64 in Round One of Schooner Fall Classic
Norman, Okla. – Sophomore transfer Chloe Holder carded a Clemson-record 64 (-6) to sit in a tie for first after the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla. As a team, the Tigers finished at -7 on the day...
