Ohio State Will Be Without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke And Eight Others Against Wisconsin

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Not Putting Timetable on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Return, Hopes Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke Will Be Back Against Rutgers
Internally, Ryan Day and company have largely put their 52-21 throttling of Wisconsin behind them following the Big Ten opener, but the Ohio State head coach addressed plenty of questions from the fallout of Saturday's contest before previewing the Buckeyes' next opponent Tuesday. Day discussed some standout performances against the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
Eleven Warriors
Cade Stover Can't Be Stopped, The Buckeye Ground Game Runs Roughshod And Minnesota Looks Like the Team to Beat in the Big Ten West
Ohio State will have to wait another week to find out if a Big Ten team can truly test its mettle this season. On second thought, maybe more like a month. The Buckeyes made minced meat from the Badgers in Saturday’s 52-21 blowout. With Rutgers, a reeling Michigan State team and the offensively challenged Iowa Hawkeyes on tap after that, we could see smooth sailing for the scarlet and gray until late October.
landgrantholyland.com
Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target
Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines. Keon Keeley update. It is not news that Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Discusses Standout Performers from Wisconsin Game, “Continuing to Build and Grow and Enhance” Against Rutgers
Ryan Day’s first media appearance of the week started with a bit of a trick question: Could he have scripted a better start than the Buckeyes had against Wisconsin?. “Yes, we’ll work on getting to that point,” Day replied after a laugh. It will be hard to...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Buckeye Basketball Team Talk Expectations For 2022-23 Season At Ohio State Media Day
It's not here just yet, but Buckeye basketball is quickly approaching as September draws to a close. There's no better reminder of that fact than Ohio State media day, which allowed us to speak with every member of the revamped 2022-23 Buckeye roster during a 45-minute open interview window on Monday.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
Eleven Warriors
Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 52-21 Victory over Wisconsin
When five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley last visited Ohio State on Sept. 3, he was accompanied by Larry Johnson on his walk from the tunnel to Ohio Stadium. Keeley made a second trip to Columbus this month on Saturday for OSU's Big Ten opener, and this time, he was accompanied by Ohio State's lead peer recruiter in 2023, Luke Montgomery. There was no shortage of love shown to Keeley, as several fans asked for pictures and autographs, and the talented pass rusher interacted with nearly ever OSU coach in pregame warm-ups and met Athletic Director Gene Smith.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Tommy Eichenberg, Perry Eliano Speak at Ohio State Skull Session Before Wisconsin Game
Ryan Day wants to find out who the Buckeyes are on Saturday night. A couple hours before Ohio State's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes' head coach was fired up at Skull Session as he delivered a final message to home fans at Saint John Arena. "They want a...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers
Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
sunny95.com
Not much changes atop the college polls
COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Retains No. 3 Spot Within AP Poll and Coaches Poll in Final Rankings of September
Now one-third of the way through the college football regular season, Ohio State continues to find itself still No. 3 overall in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls. The final rankings for the month of September may come as a surprise to some Buckeye fans, given last night's 52-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers served as an arguably more impressive win than any on Alabama's resume so far. The Crimson Tide held steady at No. 2 in each poll after losing the top spot in the Coaches Poll last week, while Georgia conceded minimal ground at No. 1 overall despite a far-from-comfortable win over Kent State yesterday by a final score of 39-22.
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
‘Freedom to read:’ Books on LGBTQ+, racism banned in 32 states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Because of the actions of one school district, Ohio is listed among 32 states with districts banning more than 1,600 books, with most titles featuring LGBTQ+ themes and characters of color, according to a national index. PEN America detailed 2,532 instances of individual books banned in 138 school districts from July […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral
Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
