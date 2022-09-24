ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

Related
welovedexter.com

Tennis: Dexter knocks off Adrian 7-1

No. 1 – Georgije Jovicic, Adrian def. Noah Enyedy, Dexter, 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Diego Reyes, Dexter def. Cayden Barrus, Adrian, 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 3 – Andrew Guinta, Dexter def. Jon Antalek, Adrian, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Connor Kniesteadt, Dexter def. Andrew Welsh, Adrian, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
DEXTER, MI
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Dexter, MI
Dexter, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Dexter, MI
Education
Dexter, MI
Football
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Michigan Stadium#American Football#Highschoolsports#Pioneer High School#Sec#Saline
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Ted Lindsay Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing 2022

The Ted Lindsay Foundation hosted its 22nd annual Celebrity Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Proceeds of the event directly support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization’s mission to support research and educational programs focusing on the cause and management of autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed silent and live auctions, along with dinner, following 18 holes of golf with a celebrity partner. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New Orleans-inspired vegan bar opens in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will soon have its own slice of New Orleans, thanks to a new bar opening in early October. The North Star Lounge, 301 N. Fifth Ave., is set to bring a casual, New Orleans-style bar to Ann Arbor, with a focus on showcasing small artists from a variety of genres. The lounge, the newest concept from the Detroit Street Filling Station, also claims to be the first all-vegan bar in Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor

LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy