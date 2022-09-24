ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Maryland Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt assesses Michigan football’s game vs. Maryland, expectations vs. Iowa

Michigan football had its first test of the season on Saturday against Maryland, and it passed — but it wasn’t pretty, nor was it perfect. Fox Sports’ premier color analyst Joel Klatt, who was on the call, is generally complimentary of the Wolverines, but he garnered some criticism from Michigan fans due to him not overtly praising the home team during the 34-27 win. On ‘The Joel Klatt Podcast,’ Klatt explained why he was critical of the Wolverines, what he saw from the team, and his expectations for the maize and blue when they face off against Iowa on the road this upcoming Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
UPI News

Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL
247Sports

How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City

The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy