Michigan State football chopped by Minnesota in embarrassing 34-7 loss
EAST LANSING — Forget competing for a national championship. Mel Tucker’s Michigan State football team hit perhaps the low point of his three-year tenure Saturday. By the end of the first quarter. And it kept getting worse for the Spartans against Minnesota, on defense and offense. The Gophers...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Coach reacts to Michigan's close win over Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — DJ Turner and RJ Moten each made a drive-killing interception, and Blake Corum delivered the two most impactful offensive plays of the afternoon with long touchdowns in short-yardage situations to help Michigan begin its Big Ten title defense with a victory over Maryland on Saturday at the Big House.
Michigan State, Mel Tucker criticized after blowout home loss to Minnesota
Minnesota earned a decisive road victory in East Lansing Saturday afternoon, defeating Michigan State, 34-7. Minnesota, a three-point favorite in the game, improves to 4-0 on the season with the win. The Spartans dropped to 2-2 after losing to Washington on the road last weekend. In the win, Minnesota dominated...
Big Ten football Misery Index: Michigan State, Michigan pay tribute to past coaches
As the calendar slowly turns from September to October, and Big Ten football schedules slide from nonconference walkthroughs — sorry, Nebraska — to Midwest slugfests, there’s a familiar feeling in the air. Perhaps you’ve felt it this week …. Nostalgia. Programs all over the conference are...
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Wisconsin
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 52-21 victory over the Badgers on Saturday.
Joel Klatt assesses Michigan football’s game vs. Maryland, expectations vs. Iowa
Michigan football had its first test of the season on Saturday against Maryland, and it passed — but it wasn’t pretty, nor was it perfect. Fox Sports’ premier color analyst Joel Klatt, who was on the call, is generally complimentary of the Wolverines, but he garnered some criticism from Michigan fans due to him not overtly praising the home team during the 34-27 win. On ‘The Joel Klatt Podcast,’ Klatt explained why he was critical of the Wolverines, what he saw from the team, and his expectations for the maize and blue when they face off against Iowa on the road this upcoming Saturday.
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City
The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
