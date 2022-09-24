Michigan football had its first test of the season on Saturday against Maryland, and it passed — but it wasn’t pretty, nor was it perfect. Fox Sports’ premier color analyst Joel Klatt, who was on the call, is generally complimentary of the Wolverines, but he garnered some criticism from Michigan fans due to him not overtly praising the home team during the 34-27 win. On ‘The Joel Klatt Podcast,’ Klatt explained why he was critical of the Wolverines, what he saw from the team, and his expectations for the maize and blue when they face off against Iowa on the road this upcoming Saturday.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO