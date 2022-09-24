Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Injury to Buccaneers skill player could end stint in Tampa
Giovani Bernard looked like a great addition to the Buccaneers when the move was initially made, but the constant injuries make his future questionable. No one ever wants to see injuries derail a career. It is one of the harder parts of the NFL and also one of the only certainties; the sport is always trying to take more from the players than they take from it. Unfortunately, these injuries look like they could spell the end of Giovani Bernard’s time in Tampa with the Buccaneers.
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs
The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
SB Nation
NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders
It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
Steelers fans are NOT happy
The Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday night showed major struggles on all sides of the team. When watching the game in the first half, both the Steelers and Browns started very slow. After a few punts, things started to slowly pick up as Najee Harris scored a touchdown, followed by Amari Cooper’s touchdown. Mitch Trubisky responded with a run of his own for a touchdown. David Njoko, as wide open as the Steelers defense made him, scored a touchdown also in the game. Then halftime was upon us, but only one team showed up afterwards.
FOX Sports
Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line
Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
Packers.com
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers
TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
Injury Update: D'Andre Swift 'Could Miss Some Time'
The Detroit Lions could be without their top running back for a few weeks.
