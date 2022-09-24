Read full article on original website
invezz.com
Buy ‘international equities’ to capitalise on strong U.S. dollar: Pro
U.S. dollar index climbed to a twenty-year high of 114 today. David Herro says now is the time to own international equities. Names he likes include Phillips NV, Adidas AG, and Kering SA. Investors should look for opportunities in international equities as the dollar continues to gain and retain strength,...
invezz.com
USD/JPY prediction: How low can the Japanese yen plunge?
The USD/JPY price has been in a strong bullish trend lately. It has jumped by more than 26% this year alone. The pair will likely have a brief pullback in the near term. The USD/JPY price continued its bullish trend on Wednesday as investors focused on the strong recovery of the American economy. The pair also continued its recovery as the divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continued. It is trading at 144.75, meaning that it has surged by more than 26% this year.
invezz.com
3 reasons why the euro may squeeze higher
Selling the euro has been a major theme in 2022, but there is scope for a short squeeze. ECB has plenty of room to surprise markets and turn more hawkish. Any sign of an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a risk for short sellers. Everyone and their mother is...
invezz.com
Is now a good time to buy the Australian dollar? Retail sales remain strong
Commodity currencies decline across the FX dashboard as central banks tighten. Monthly retail sales in Australia came out better than expected. Commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar have outperformed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As long as central banks eased the monetary policy via low rates and bond-buying programs, commodity prices boomed, helping currencies such as the Australian dollar.
invezz.com
Should you buy Nexo after it acquired a stake in US Bank?
Nexo acquires a stake in a bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank. This will enhance Nexo’s US presence. NEXO has the potential to increase in value as a direct result of this. Nexo has acquired a stake in the bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank,...
invezz.com
Your favourite hamburger company is now on a ’90-day negative catalyst watch’
Citi issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on McDonald's. Analyst Jon Tower explained why on CNBC's "Closing Bell". McDonald's stock closed roughly 3.0% down on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ended in the red this evening after a Citi analyst issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on the fast-food company.
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks; dollar weakness
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, and as the U.S. dollar pulled back from recent gains, boosting commodities prices.
U.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report
Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are set to rise in September as consumers spent more money on new vehicles than any previous September on record, an industry report from consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday.
invezz.com
This ‘fallen angel will grow 30% for the next five years’: Crawford
Ankur Crawford makes a bull case for the hard hit Nvidia Corp. Wall Street has a consensus "overweight" rating on NVDA as well. Nvidia stock is down nearly 60% versus the start of the year 2022. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a “fallen angel” that continues to be a great...
invezz.com
Best meme coins you can buy before September ends
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) are all meme-coins. Each cryptocurrency has its own community and utility within its ecosystem. All coins have increased in value in the last 24 hours and will likely carry on with their growth. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO/USD) are...
invezz.com
Why AVAX and LINK are the top cryptocurrencies you can get on September 28
The trading volume of AVAX increased by 42%, while the one for LINK increased by 49%. Both cryptocurrencies have seen an exponential level of appeal. This is the result of an integration that provides much-needed respite to both tokens. Avalanche Labs announced through Twitter surrounding their latest collaboration with Chainlink.
invezz.com
What does it mean to make sound investments?
Understanding what sound investment means and how to go about it. Know that investments come with risks. A well-founded investment is a well-thought-out and long-term sustainable investment that usually generates a return on your capital over a longer period. This means that you are not only focused on getting back what you have invested, but that you are also making money on your investment. That said, there are many different ways to make sound investments.
invezz.com
Crypto.com granted regulatory approval in France
Crypto.com has been registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France. The crypto exchange received the approval from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Entry into France adds to Crypto.com’s recent registration across major markets, including South Korea and UK. Crypto.com, a Singapore-based crypto trading...
U.S. consumer bureau orders Regions to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) to pay $191 million in fines and refunds, after the regulator said the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank charged customers illegal overdraft fees for years.
