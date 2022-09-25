ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP to put forward Allred, Halverson and Bryan Miller to Gov. Gordon for secy. of state

By By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party, which was meeting in Pavillion, has picked its three nominees to put forward to the governor to become the next secretary of state, party and other officials have confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

According to two of the nominees who said they were not ultimately picked, the party voted to back for the statewide government post three other candidates. Those successful candidates were approved on the first ballot, and they were identified as Marti Halverson, Karl Allred and Bryan Miller. There was general agreement Halverson received among the most votes, although accounts varied.

A Wyoming GOP representative, as well as the spokesperson for Gov. Mark Gordon, later separately confirmed those three people were the party’s formal and final picks.

The clock has started for Gordon to make a pick from these three finalists to be the next secretary of state. That person would likely serve for a few months, until voters’ pick in the general election is sworn in, likely next year. That person is likely to be Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. He won the GOP primary last month.

Gordon has five days from Saturday to make a final selection from Allred, Halverson and Bryan Miller. These three candidates could not immediately be reached.

Both a party official and the governor’s spokesperson confirmed Gordon has received the list of the three successful nominees.

“Today’s selection process is conducted by the Republican Central Committee, and they have forwarded their three nominees to the Governor,” wrote Gordon’s spokesperson, Michael Pearlman, in an email late Saturday afternoon to the WTE.

Gordon “will be interviewing the candidates next week,” Pearlman added. The governor himself did not attend the meeting, his spokesperson confirmed. The deadline for Gordon to make his selection is Thursday, Pearlman said, confirming speculation from some attendees that the clock began ticking on Saturday.

Even those who did not get the party’s nod indicated they will back whoever Gordon ultimately selects.

Janet Marschner, who was among the candidates who did not succeed in winning Saturday’s GOP vote, nevertheless expressed confidence in those who did get the party’s nod. She did not attend the event in Pavillon, due to having a conflict with another event.

“I definitely would support whoever the governor chooses,” Marschner said by phone. “They are good people. It’s good experience.”

Nominees and others noted that Jennifer James, who had been among the several people seeking to be put forward by the party for the post, ended up withdrawing. She apparently exited the race because she had confidence in the other candidates. James is listed as being from Green River, in the Office of Secretary of State’s roster of those who sought election in the 2022 primary. She did not win that election for House District 60. James did not immediately comment.

The meeting in Pavillion was not webcast, although the state party did send out invitations to attend in person, including to the news media. Speaking as they were on their way from the meeting, two nominees provided a brief rundown. The nominees who confirmed this information were John Holtz and Patrick Miller. Speaking by phone, Patrick Miller noted that he was commenting in a personal capacity, and not as part of his state government job.

With the general election on Nov. 8, Wyoming voters themselves will select the next permanent secretary of state. Whoever Gordon picks would likely serve until early next year, when the next person to hold the post on a permanent would take over. Ed Buchanan recently left the secretary of state post to become a judge.

The online version of this article has been updated with information that the governor must make his selection decision by Thursday.

